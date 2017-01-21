New Toyota Fortuner Racks Up Over 10,000 Orders

Toyota Fortuner , which was launched in India in November 2016 , has crossed the 10,000 bookings milestone. Toyota Kirloskar Motor announced that the latest iteration of its popular SUV has received over 10,000 orders in less than two months with considerable demand for the automatic transmission in both the four wheel and two wheel drive variants. The company also added that while it has already delivered nearly 5,000 units, the Toyota Fortuner currently commands a waiting period of 2-3 months.

N. Raja, Director & Sr. Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, "The new Fortuner has received a phenomenal response from our customers and the market. A true testimony to this lies in the fact that even though the new Fortuner was launched a day prior to the announcement of demonetization in India, it did not dampen the spirits of our customers who have been waiting for the all-new Fortuner. We thank our customers for such an encouraging and inspiring start to this iconic brand's second innings in India."

Toyota Fortuner Rear

He added, "We have noticed a significant pull for the automatic transmission in both the four wheel and two wheel drive variants. This goes to show customers' willingness to upgrade to higher variants. We have also noticed a significant preference towards the colour Super White contributing to close to 60% of the total orders received."

The Toyota Fortuner SUV was first launched here in 2009 and has nearly one lakh customers in India and over 1.3 million customers across the globe. The new generation model is based on the same 'Toyota New Generation Architecture' (TNGA) platform as the new Innova Crysta and is offered with two engine options.

As noted in our new Toyota Fortuner review, the 2.7-litre petrol engine receives a choice between a five-speed manual and a six-speed automatic (with paddle shift) for transmission and is available in only the 2WD version. Whereas the 2.8-litre GD-Series diesel, offered with both 2WD and 4WD options, gets six-speed manual and automatic transmission options.