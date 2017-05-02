New Spy Images Show Renault Kaptur's Cabin

Renault India is all set to launch the all-new Kaptur crossover this year and the car has been already creating a lot of buzz in the market. The upcoming Kaptur has already been spotted testing in India but this time around we get a sneak-peek at the cabin of the India-spec model. In India, the Kaptur crossover will be positioned above the Renault Duster, so it will rival the likes of the Tata Hexa and the Mahindra XUV500. We expect the Renault Kaptur to go on sale in India around Diwali this year.

Renault Kaptur's cabin has been seen for the first time

Judging by the new images, the upcoming Renault Kaptur's cabin is very much similar to the Brazilian-spec model that was revealed last year. The Kaptur gets the same dashboard layout with a touchscreen infotainment system at the centre, on a piano-black surface. The control dials and buttons are placed below the system and it is flanked by angular aircon vents. The three-spoke steering wheel looks similar to the one offered in the Renault Duster, equipped with controls for music, telephony, and cruise control among others.

The cabin design of the India-spec Renault Kaptur is similar to the Brazilian version

The Renault Kaptur will feature a five-seater cabin layout and most of the components and material gone into the making of it is expected to be sourced from the Duster. The car will come with comfortable bucket-style seats for the front row and a bench seat for the rear, upholstered in premium quality fabric or leather. Even the exterior of the car will come with some premium features like - projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights, sporty 17-inch alloy wheels, dual tone colour and much more. In terms of dimensions, the Renault Kaptur is marginally larger than the Duster, measuring 4333mm in length, 1813mm width and 1613mm inn height. The wheelbase though remains the same on both models at 2674mm.

The car is still undergoing some heavy testing in India

Under the hood, the Kaptur will come with the familiar 1.5-litre dCi four-cylinder diesel engine that will be available in the 108 bhp version with 245 Nm of torque on offer. The car will come with a 6-speed manual transmission along with the option of an AMT unit. The Kaptur will also get an all-wheel-drive system.

Spy Image Source: Rushlane