New Royal Enfield Classic 350 Redditch Variants Launched

Royal Enfield has introduced its Classic 350 model in what it calls the Redditch series variants, in three new colours. The new colours include Redditch Red, Redditch Green and Redditch Blue, and the company says they are inspired by the paint schemes on '50s-era Royal Enfield motorcycles that were produced in Redditch, UK - the birthplace of Royal Enfield motorcycles.

Royal Enfield Redditch Monogram

Mechanically, there are no changes to the Royal Enfield Classic 350 Redditch Series, and the bike continues to be powered by the 350cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which makes 19bhp power and 28Nm of torque. The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is RE's largest selling model, comprising nearly half of the company's average monthly sales of over 55,000 motorcycles. The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 Redditch series is priced at Rs 1.46 lakh (on-road Delhi).

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Redditch Blue

"Royal Enfield launched the Classic in 2008 based on its popular 'J2' model, as our brand has always taken inspiration from its rich heritage to come up with evocative motorcycles in the modern era. The Classic then became one of the most loved motorcycles from Royal Enfield. Looking back into our decades old legacy, we have given Classic a makeover taking cues from the motorcycles produced at Redditch, Royal Enfield's birthplace UK. The introduction of the Redditch series on Classic 350 is a reinforcement of the Classic franchise and its huge success across all our markets," said Rudratej Singh, President, Royal Enfield.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Redditch Green

In the 1950s, Royal Enfield motorcycles were manufactured in the pre-World War era factories in Redditch, a small town near Birmingham in UK. The Royal Enfield Classic was introduced in 2008 on the lines of the original J2 model and is a tribute to the retro look of British motorcycles in the post-World War II era. Apart from the new colours, the Classic 350 Redditch series variants will feature the Royal Enfield Redditch monogram, first used in 1939 on the prototype of the 125cc 'Royal Baby' - a two-stroke motorcycle.