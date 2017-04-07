New Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift Interior Unveiled Ahead Of Debut

Mercedes-Benz has officially unveiled the interiors of the 2017 S-Class facelift, just days before the unveil. The unexpected preview to the new W222 Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift offers a complete view of the revised dashboard and centre console while also giving a glimpse of the new semi-autonomous driving technologies that are set to make its way on the flagship saloon. Numerous spy shots from the past prepared us for the what to expect on the 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift.

Updates include a new steering wheel and wider screens

The new S-Class facelift will support a host of semi-autonomous technologies

Most noticeable is the new three-spoke multi-function steering wheel that replaces the two-spoke unit and looks more elegant. You also get the instrument console and infotainment screen seem have been merged into a single wide frame. The new S-Class will also get a redesigned touchpad along with new upholstery options, more colours for ambient lighting and much more.

However, the bigger update are the new driving assist systems on the 2017 Mercedes S-Class facelift that will take control of the wheel in the literal sense. The company has listed a host of new systems including Active Lane Change Assist, where the driver will be aided in changing lanes at speeds from 80-180 kmph. All the driver will need to do is push the indicator stalk and the onboard sensors will check if its safe to perform the maneuver.

The S-Class facelift will also come with Active Lane Keeping and Speed Limit Assist

The Mercedes S-Class facelift will also come with Active Lane Keeping Assist that debuted on the new generation E-Class and will steer the car back in lane in speeds between 60 and 200 kmph. The system will also apply brakes if it detects the risk of collision with the car from the other lane. The car will come with Active Speed Limit Assist, where it will be able to adjust the speed according to the navigation fed route, traffic or road work signs. The image recognition feature also allows for the S-Class to read road signs, zebra crossings, one-way entry and much more. The car will then issue visual and audible warning to the driver.

In addition, the S-Class will come with the Active Distance Assist Distronic, which is an advanced cruise control feature and will work with navigation. The system will be able to follow the vehicle up ahead in stop and go traffic with stops of up to 30 seconds possible. It will predictably reduce speeds depending on roundabouts, tolls and bends coming in the way, while also take into account coasting and gliding, and adjust speeds accordingly.

The S-Class facelift is expected to arrive in India later this year

The new Mercede-Benz S-Class facelift will also get the all-new Evasive Steering Assist, and will support the car during evasive maneuvers, applying additional torque in the direction that the driver wants the car to go.

Speaking on the new semi-autonomous technologies making its debut on the S-Class, Head of Automated Driving and Active Safety at Mercedes-Benz, Dr. Michael Hafner said, "We are approaching the goal of automated driving more purposefully and faster than many people suspect. From the autumn, the new S-Class will be able to support its driver considerably better than all systems which have been available to date."