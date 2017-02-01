New Mercedes-Benz E-Class India Launch Date Revealed

Mercedes-Benz will launch the updated E-Class in India on the 28th of February 2017. While we've already given you an exclusive glimpse into how the car drives , there are certainly going to be a few surprises in store.

The new 5th generation E-Class will be sold in India only in the long-wheelbase guise and while it was always sold in that guise in India, but it'll be the extra-long wheelbase model, which is sold in China, that will make it to India. The car will be launched in both the petrol and diesel variants right from the word go and this just speaks about how aggressive the company is getting in India.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class 58.38 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The E-Class has been the company's best-selling car in India and the refreshed W213 was showcased last year and while it's taken some time to come to India, It's a car that we all have been looking forward to drive. It is for the first time that the LWB model will be introduced in a right hand drive version and this means that Mercedes-Benz has had to invest heavily to bring it out.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabin

The E-Class LWB will be the longest car in its class and yes will be the roomiest too as it will offer a good amount of space at the rear. Yes, there'll be 140mm more space between the wheels and if that's not all there's a whole bunch of gadgetry involved too.

Under the hood, the diesel variant will come with the familiar 3 litre turbo-diesel engine which is good enough for 258 bhp and 620 Nm of torque. Then there's also the petrol E200 which comes with the 2 litre turbo-petrol engine which punches out 238 bhp. Both cars will come equipped with a 9-speed automatic transmission and we expect it to be super refined. As we've already said in our review, it's probably the best sedan that Daimler ever made.

While the many changes to the exterior makes it a good looking car, what we're looking forward to is how the car handles on Indian roads and yes, we'll have that review up soon. That said, when launched, the E-Class will take on the likes of the BMW 5 Series, Audi A6 and even the Jaguar XF. Expect prices to start from around ₹ 60 lakh.