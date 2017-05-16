New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Launch: Live Updates

The new Maruti Suzuki Dzire is scheduled to be launched in India later today. The third generation model of the car was showcased in the country last month though Maruti Suzuki officially started accepted bookings for the subcompact sedan only in the first week of May. It may be interesting to note that the carmaker sold 13.81 lakh units (with a 50% segment share) of the previous two generations of the sedan. Maruti now expects the new generation Dzire to outsell its predecessor. The new Maruti Suzuki Dzire is built on a new platform a.k.a. Suzuki's B platform or 'Heartect'. This is a derivative of the same platform that also underpins the Baleno. It sports a design inspired by the next generation Swift but, unlike the first two generations, the sedan is not merely 'a Swift with a boot' anymore.

The new Maruti Dzire is still a subcompact sedan and measures 3,995 mm in length. It will continue to use the exiting model's powertrains: the 1.2-litre VVT petrol and the 1.3-litre DDiS diesel. It will now also be offered with the AGHS or Auto Gear Shift a.k.a. AMT on both engine options. The new Maruti suzuki Dzire will be available in a total of eight variants, spread across four trims each for petrol and diesel models. It must be noted the base variant, Lxi/ Ldi, will receive just the five-speed manual, while the remaining trims will be offered with the five-speed AMT as an option. We expect the new Maruti Suzuki Dzire's price to range between Rs. 5.35 lakh - Rs. 9 lakh.