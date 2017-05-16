New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Launch: Live Updates
The third generation model of the popular Maruti Suzuki Dzire will come powered by the same engine options as its predecessor though the exact specs are expected to be slightly different.
The new Maruti Suzuki Dzire is scheduled to be launched in India later today. The third generation model of the car was showcased in the country last month though Maruti Suzuki officially started accepted bookings for the subcompact sedan only in the first week of May. It may be interesting to note that the carmaker sold 13.81 lakh units (with a 50% segment share) of the previous two generations of the sedan. Maruti now expects the new generation Dzire to outsell its predecessor. The new Maruti Suzuki Dzire is built on a new platform a.k.a. Suzuki's B platform or 'Heartect'. This is a derivative of the same platform that also underpins the Baleno. It sports a design inspired by the next generation Swift but, unlike the first two generations, the sedan is not merely 'a Swift with a boot' anymore.
The new Maruti Dzire is still a subcompact sedan and measures 3,995 mm in length. It will continue to use the exiting model's powertrains: the 1.2-litre VVT petrol and the 1.3-litre DDiS diesel. It will now also be offered with the AGHS or Auto Gear Shift a.k.a. AMT on both engine options. The new Maruti suzuki Dzire will be available in a total of eight variants, spread across four trims each for petrol and diesel models. It must be noted the base variant, Lxi/ Ldi, will receive just the five-speed manual, while the remaining trims will be offered with the five-speed AMT as an option. We expect the new Maruti Suzuki Dzire's price to range between Rs. 5.35 lakh - Rs. 9 lakh.
- 2018 DS 7 Revealed As French President's New Ride May 15, 2017 08:12 PM
- 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Price Expectation In India May 15, 2017 06:52 PM
- Honda Africa Twin Launched At 12.90 Lakh May 15, 2017 05:25 PM
- This 1896 Arnold Benz Was The First Motor Car To Get A Speeding Ticket May 15, 2017 04:18 PM
- Young Ferrari Fan's Tears Turn Into Smiles As He Meets Kimi Raikkonen May 15, 2017 04:06 PM
- New-Generation Volkswagen Polo Spotted Undisguised Again May 15, 2017 04:00 PM
- 2017 Skoda Octavia Facelift Spotted Testing In India Again May 15, 2017 02:25 PM
- Arjun Maini Becomes The First Indian To Win A GP3 Race May 15, 2017 02:24 PM
- Honda CRF450R Motocross Bike Updated For 2017 May 15, 2017 01:19 PM
- India's First Electric Cab Fleet To Be Launched In Nagpur This Month May 15, 2017 12:43 PM
- Royal Enfield Continental GT 750 Spotted May 15, 2017 12:25 PM
- New TVS Scooter Teased Ahead Of Launch May 15, 2017 12:18 PM
- TVS Apache 310 To Carry Forward Company's Racing Heritage May 15, 2017 12:14 PM
- Electric Vehicles Could Help Save $60 Billion In Fuel Cost By 2030 May 15, 2017 11:19 AM
- Exclusive: Lexus RC F Available In India On Special Order May 15, 2017 10:26 AM