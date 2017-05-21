New Mahindra Scorpio Pickup Showcased In Spain; No Plans To Launch In India Yet

Mahindra and Mahindra has recently showcased the new Scorpio Pickup at the Automobile Barcelona 2017 in Spain. The pickup truck is based on the current-generation Mahindra Scorpio and the company will be making it only for the export markets. While the Mahindra Scorpio Pickup has been spotted testing in India as well, currently the company has no plans to launch the model in the domestic market. Also, in Western Europe, the Scorpio pickup will be called as the Mahindra Goa pickup.

Now, the Mahindra Scorpio and Getaway (pickup) are exported to several global markets such as - Australia, Bangladesh, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, France, Italy, Nepal, Qatar, Egypt, Malaysia, Rwanda, Russia, Spain, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Trinidad and Turkey. The new Scorpio pickup will replace the existing Scorpio Getaway in the aforementioned markets while India will continue to receive the regular Getaway model, at least for the time being.

Mahindra Scorpio Pickup is based on the current-gen Scorpio SUV

The new Scorpio Pickup shares its design and styling with the standard Scorpio SUV. Up front, the pickup comes with the same chrome accented grille flanked by large wraparound headlamps with projector lights and DRLs. The massive front bumper features the central airdam along with the circular foglamps housed in trapezoidal plastic cladding on either side. The bumper also gets an underbody cladding with front skid plate for protection. The tall and flared wheel arches add to the Scorpio pickup's brawny profile along with other features like five-spoke alloy wheels body colour ORVMs, black door handle and of course the extended deck. The model showcased at Automobile Barcelona was the double cab model, while a single cab model is also expected to be on offer. Payload specification will be revealed later.

Mahindra Scorpio Pickup cabin comes with a refreshed look

The cabin, on the other hand, gets a lot of changes that give it a fresh look. For instance, instead of the dual tone white and black interior, the pickup model gets an all-black treatment. The material used also look a bit more upmarket. The general layout of the cabin and the feature list is pretty much the same, which includes the four-spoke steering wheel, centre console, aircon vents and the touchscreen infotainment, silver accented gear lever and more.

Under the hood, the current-gen model sold in Spain is powered by the 2.2-liter mHawk turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine that makes 120 bhp and 290 Nm of peak torque and the new model will continue with the same engine. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox sending power to all four wheels via Mahindra's 4x4 system. The new Scorpio pickup is likely to go on sale in Europe in early 2018.

At the Automobile Barcelona 2017, Mahindra also showcased its other models like - a special edition Mahindra Scorpio with dual tone orange and black treatment, a regular XUV500, the Mahindra KUV100, and even the XUV Aero Coupe concept shown at the Auto Expo 2016.

Image Courtesy: Mahindra - Himalaya Auto Kft.