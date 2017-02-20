New Hyundai i30 Wagon Teased Ahead Of Geneva Motor Show Debut

Hyundai is all set to unveil the new-generation i30 Wagon at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show next month. Ahead of its public debut on 7th of March 2017, the new Hyundai i30 Wagon has been recently teased by the South Korean carmaker. In addition to its Wagon bodystyle, the car's design and styling have been borrowed from the i30 hatchback that was unveiled last year at the 2016 Paris Motor Show.

Talking about the new Hyundai i30 Wagon, Thomas Burkle, Chief Designer at Hyundai Design Centre Europe said, "The New Generation i30 Wagon speaks the language of the i30 family in terms of design, and it carries the new Hyundai family identity - the Cascading Grille." Going into detail about the car's design and styling, Burkle added, "The tapering roofline and the dynamic proportions give the Wagon an almost coupé-like silhouette. The sleek and dynamic profile is further emphasised by a rich chrome frame surrounding the side windows."

In the new teaser image, Hyundai has given us a glimpse of the new i30 Wagon's profile that features an elongated roofline and a redesigned derriere to boost the trunk's capacity over its predecessor. The lines are much more prominent and the chrome bordering on the windows give the car a very European feel. While the image doesn't give us a view of the front or rear, the car in all likelihood will come with Hyundai's Cascading grille flanked by new LED headlamps along with new daytime running lights, electrically-controlled ORVMs and LED taillamps among other features.

Under the hood, the new Hyundai i30 Wagon get the same powertrain options as the five-door hatch, a 1.4 litre turbocharged petrol motor makes 138 bhp and develops 242 Nm of peak torque. Hyundai also has a 1.4-litre naturally aspirated engine on offer that makes only 100 bhp along with a 1.0-litre turbocharged motor that makes 120 bhp. All the engine will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard along with a 7-speed dual clutch transmission as an option.

It must be noted that the Hyundai i30 will not make the journey to India in all probability.