Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched the 2017 version of the Activa 125 with a host of updates. The look of the scooter is more or less the same, with the chrome plate on the front apron. The only change is that the front end also houses new LED position lamps and a bigger Honda Two Wheeler badge up front. Honda says that this is the first automatic scooter which gets both, a BS IV engine and auto headlamp on (AHO).

Elaborating on the new Activa 125, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, "Activa 125 is No. 1 selling 125cc automatic scooter of India with over 6 lakh customers and counting. Invigorating the segment once again, Honda's Activa 125 is now the first automatic scooter in India to meet both the AHO and BS-IV norms. Having completely new Frontastic looks with compelling combination of new LED position lights and chrome chest, the new Alloy variant and added convenience features; we are confident that the all new Activa 125 will strengthen its leadership even more in 2017-18."

The new Activa 125 also gets a mobile charging socket and a retractable hook at the front, making it more user-friendly and convenient. Mechanically, it remains the same. The 125cc engine produces 8.52 bhp at 6,500rpm and 10.544 Nm at 5,000rpm, mated to a CVT unit. Of course, it also gets Honda's patented Combi Braking system (CBS) with an Equaliser system. What this Equaliser does is balances the braking inputs on both the wheels and thereby reducing stopping distances and keeps the balance maintained. The new Activa 125 continues to get 12-inch wheels and telescopic suspension up front.

The new Activa 125 will be available in five colours, with a new Mat Crust Metallic colour being introduced. The ex-showroom, Delhi prices are given below.