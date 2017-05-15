New-Generation Volkswagen Polo Spotted Undisguised Again

The new-generation Volkswagen Polo has been creating quite a buzz on the internet ever since Volkswagen released a 'preview' video of sorts. This is the sixth generation Polo and for the very first time, it will be built on the Volkswagen's versatile MQB platform. The Polo will have the 'A0', which is the smallest iteration of the MQB platform as its underpinning. The Polo was earlier built on the PQ25 platform. News is that the company is looking to offer best-in-class features and space.

(New Generation Volkswagen Polo-Profile)

The current Polo has a wheelbase of 2,470 mm while the new-gen Polo will have its wheelbase increased by 90 mm. This will primarily serve the purpose of having more space for rear passengers. The overall length will stay under the 4-metre mark, of course. The interior too will have more features and better quality of materials. We believe that the new-gen Polo will have a host of connectivity options and a touchscreen infotainment system with different dimensions (depending on the trim level). The top trims will have a 9.5-inch touchscreen with smartphone integration options such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well.

(New Generation Volkswagen Polo-Rear)

As far as engine options are concerned, the new gen Volkswagen Polo will have a variety of offerings worldwide. The smallest will be a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated 3-cylinder unit making 75 bhp or so. There will be two more iterations of the same engine which will make 100 bhp and 115 bhp as well.

(This is the base model of the new-gen Polo. Notice the halogen headlamps and plastic wheel covers)

There will also be new 1.5-litre petrol engines which will be offered in two states of tune - 140 bhp and 160 bhp. Similarly, there will be 1.5-litre diesel engines as well which will be offered in three states of tune - 90 bhp, 110 bhp and 130 bhp. Also, Volkswagen might also offer the Golf's mild hybrid powertrain on the new-gen Polo. The choice of transmissions will be from a 5-speed manual unit, 6-speed manual unit and a 7-speed DSG automatic unit. It is yet to be confirmed as to which engines will make it to India.

(The base model of the New-Generation Volkswagen Polo caught undisguised)

The 6th generation Volkswagen Polo will be globally unveiled at this year's Frankfurt Motor Show (in all probability) and will go on sale internationally towards the end of 2017. It will come to India in early 2018 and also serve as a platform for the new Ameo and the Vento. In addition, Volkswagen is already planning to make an SUV on the new-gen Polo platform. Exciting times, definitely!