New Cars and Bikes in India

New Generation Isuzu D-Max Launched In Europe

The new generation Isuzu D-Max gets a host of updates. It gets a new 1.9 Litre diesel engine that makes 162 bhp and 360 Nm.

View Photos

HIGHLIGHTS

  • It gets a new 1.9 Litre diesel engine making 162 bhp and 360 Nm
  • It also gets 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT options
  • No word on it coming to India anytime soon

The new-generation Isuzu D-Max that was launched in Europe is the successor of the current-gen D-Max V-Cross that is on sale in India. The new-generation D-Max gets a host of styling updates along with new engine and transmission units. The new engine is a new 1.9 Litre turbo-diesel which makes 162 bhp and 360 Nm and Isuzu is also offering new transmission options in a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic unit. Isuzu will have four trim variants in single, double and extended versions. Isuzu says that the new D-Max still retains the older model's workhorse characteristic and retains the 3.5 tonne towing capacity and a 1 tonne payload capacity. With reduced displacement, the new engine is said to be quieter and refined along with being Euro VI compliant as well.

Isuzu
View More
Isuzu
new generation isuzu d max(New generation Isuzu D-Max)

The new-gen D-Max gets a shift-on-the-fly 4x4 system with low-ratio gears as well. The entry level D-Max gets DRLs, hill-start assist, variable hill-descent control, Bluetooth, power windows and air-conditioning too. In comparison, the top-of-the-line D-Max gets cool features such as a reversing camera, cruise control, a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, satellite navigation, heated front seats, puddle lamps, auto AC and the works. There are 2 more variants in between.

new generation isuzu d max(New generation Isuzu D-Max)

The first thing to notice about the new-generation D-Max is that the front end is completely new. There is a new bumper, re-designed headlamp cluster and a bonnet with new character lines as well. The choice of wheel sizes range from the 15-inch steel wheels on the base trim, 16-inch alloys on the mid variant and 18-inch alloys on the top two trims.

As far as safety is concerned, the new-gen D-Max gets anti-lock brakes (ABS) and traction control system (TCS) and electronic stability control (ESC) as well. The new-gen D-Max gets up to six airbags for passengers.

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross
Isuzu
D-Max V-Cross
TAGS :

Related Articles

Latest News

Comments (0)

 

Sponsored: In the Stores

No Results Found
* T&C Apply

Popular Isuzu Cars

Select your City
or select from popular cities