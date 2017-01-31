New Generation Ford Endeavour Gets Updated With SYNC 3 Infotainment System

The 8-inch touchscreen unit gets smartphone-like gesture control Ford Endeavour 27.84 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The new generation Ford Endeavour has just got a major upgrade as the American carmaker has introduced the all-new SYNC 3 infotainment system on its flagship SUV. Graduating from SYNC 2, the new generation communications and entertainment system also comes with voice-activated in-car technology. SYNC 3 will be initially made available on the range-topping Titanium variant of the new Endeavour with prices starting at ₹ 27.93 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

SYNC 3 is faster and easier to use with enhanced response to voice commands. The latest version comes with an 8-inch touchscreen unit that provides access features likes Emergency Assistance that automatically calls emergency services from a paired phone in the event of an accident when the airbags are deployed. The system also supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, which was made available on the SUV since last year. Both features are missing on arch rival the new generation Toyota Fortuner, which we recently compared.

SYNC 3 also adds seamless integration of AppLink for a simpler way to control smartphone apps, Siri Eyes-Free capability for iPhones and software updates via WiFi. Furthermore, the smartphone feature comes with voice-activated technology to control smartphones for optimised hands-free usage, while the touchscreen display comes with gestures like pinch-to-zoom and swipe for a smartphone-like experience.

SYNC 3 allows access to applications using Voice Command

The new generation of the SUV made it to India last year and has managed to raise the benchmark in the segment with its plethora of features, powertrain options and the sheer amount of tech wizardry on offer. It also managed to impress our jury and took home the NDTV Car And Bike SUV of the Year Award 2017. Powertrain options include the 2.2 litre TDCi and 3.2 litre TDCi diesel engines, paired to a 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions.

Speaking on the introduction of SYNC 3 on the new Endeavour, Executive Director, Sales and Service, Ford India, Anurag Mehrotra said, "SYNC has always has been about providing a safer way for customers to stay connected, even on the move with their eyes on the road and hands on the wheel," said Anurag Mehrotra, Executive Director of Marketing, Sales and Service at Ford India. "With SYNC 3, we are keeping pace with the dynamic technology landscape - making it easier for customers to stay connected while driving, irrespective of their choice of smartphone, apps or services inside and outside their vehicle."