New-Gen Volvo XC60 Teased Ahead Of Geneva Motor Show Debut

Volvo will finally pull the wraps off the new-generation XC60 SUV at the upcoming 2017 Geneva Motor Show, next month. Ahead of its official unveiling, the Swedish carmaker has released a set of teaser images giving us a sneak peek at the new-gen Volvo XC60. While the carmaker will showcase the car on the 7th of March 2017, you can expect the web unveil much ahead of its public debut.

Touted to be the baby XC90, the new Volvo XC60 is built on the same Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) design platform that underpins the former. The similarities are not just limited to structure and shape as the new XC60 will also borrow a host design and styling cues from its older sibling, like the Thor's Hammer LED daytime running lights and the front grille. These particular feature has been highlighted in the latest teaser images released by Volvo. Overall the XC60 is expected to look like a downsized version of the XC90.

The most recent teaser shows the profile of the entire SUV draped in a semi-revealing cover exposing some of the minor design details, the window line and Volvo's signature vertical LED taillamps. There is a sharp character line running along the entire length of the SUV, and the new XC60 also appears to have a longer wheelbase when compared with the outgoing model. The SUV has grown in terms of dimension as well so you can also expect a slightly larger cabin and increased boot space. Also judging by the previous spy images of the SUV, the rear section seems to have retained some design bits of the outgoing XC60.

Under the hood, the next-gen Volvo XC60 will be powered by a range of turbocharged four-cylinder engines. The powertrain list is also expected to include a 254bhp 2.0-liter petrol engine and a plug-in hybrid derivative is also on the card that is expected to receive a 1.5-liter, turbocharged, three-cylinder petrol engine paired to an electric motor to produce a combined output of approximately 250bhp.