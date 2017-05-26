New-Gen Toyota Camry Revealed For ASEAN Markets; Will Come To India In 2018

Toyota recently took the wraps off the new Camry that be making its way to all the ASEAN markets including India. This comes after a few months of Toyota revealing the new Camry for American Markets. The good part is that the both the models get similar styling and design cues unlike the previous generation Camry. There are a few changes of course. The India-bound Camry features gof lamps which are set a little lower on the front bumper. The headlamps too lose the amber-coloured strips which are there in the US-spec Camry. Also, the front end is different with the India-spec Camry getting a nice and bold V-shaped grille and a single-unit air dam instead of a split air dam on the US-spec model.

(2018 Toyota Camry)

Also, the bonnet gets a few creases more, adding to the sharp, edgy looks of the new Camry, which is quite a change from the way its predecessor looked. The rear of the car is a bit plainer than that of its American cousin, which gets diffusers, faux air vents and so on. The cabin of the both the cars remain the same more or less, with a big touchscreen infotainment system and a coloured instrument cluster. The engine specifications for the India-bound Camry aren't out yet. We can tell you that the US-spec car is offered with either a 4-cylinder petrol engine or a 6-cylinder petrol engines. There is a hybrid powertrain on offer as well. We believe that India too will get a hybrid engine option. The new Toyota Camry is built on the Toyota New Global Architecture platform (TNGA).

(2018 Toyota Camry)

The Toyota Camry was recently given an update in India with new features and safety systems. Like the current Camry on sale, Toyota might assemble the new Camry in India. We believe that a 2018 Auto Expo Debut should be on the cards. When launched, the new Camry will take on its traditional rivals such as the new Accord hybrid, Skoda Superb and the upcoming Volkswagen Passat.