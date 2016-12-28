All New Suzuki Swift Revealed In Japan; Will Go On Sale In India In 2017

Among several new additions, the most prominent is the new face of the Swift, which shares a lot of similarities with the Baleno. Up front, it comes with a new hexagonal honeycomb pattern grille with the lower half covered by a black slat and red streak above it. The new sweptback headlamps come with projector units and L-shaped daytime running lights and the bonnet is also all-new. The new front bumper looks well-sculpted with large round fog lamps on each side connected by a black U-shaped design, adding a grin to its face. For those who do see the resemblance, the front profile has a strikingly similar to that of the Jaguar F-Type.
The side profile remains quite similar to the outgoing model but there are few changes like the slightly slopping roofline, bold shoulder line, new rear door handle, ORVMs integrated with turn signal lights and the new diamond cut alloy wheels (taking a cue from the Hyundai i20). At the rear, the new generation Swift comes with new LED tail lights, a lip spoiler integrated into the boot lid and a new beefy rear bumper.
The inside of the new-gen Swift hatchback will also see some major changes including new upholstery, all-new dashboard, flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls, twin-pod instrument cluster, touchscreen infotainment system and premium quality plastic for the switched and knobs. The carmaker will also equip the new Swift with a host of comfort and convenience feature like - electrically adjustable ORVMs, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth AUX and USB connectivity, auto climate control and much more.
Under the hood, the Japan-spec Swift will get a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder Boosterjet engine along with a 1.2-litre Dualjet diesel motor paired to the carmaker's Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki a.k.a. the SHVS technology. In fact, the global range also includes the Swift Sport variant which will also be available sporting a higher power output. The India-spec model, on the other hand, retains the current model's 1.2-litre K-Series petrol and 1.3-litre DDiS diesel engines in India. However, reports claim Maruti Suzuki will replace the Fiat-sourced 1.3-litre diesel motor with an all-new 1.5-litre unit that has been developed in-house. That will certainly be something to watch out for. Transmission options will include the 5-speed manual and probably an AMT too, shared with the DZire subcompact sedan.Maruti Suzuki Swift won't be-be making it to the Indian market before the second half of next year and is expected to arrive around the festive season. Apart from being the best time to capitalise on buying sentiments, Marut will be bringing the model later as the carmaker is planning to introduce the next generation Swift DZire in the country by April or May 2017. The DZire Tour (original DZire) will also be discontinued by March next year to make way for the new model. Meanwhile, sales in Japan will commence from 4th January 2017.
