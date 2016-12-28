All New Suzuki Swift Revealed In Japan; Will Go On Sale In India In 2017

2017 Suzuki Swift Maruti Suzuki Swift 5.17 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

2017 Suzuki Swift Rear Profile

One of the most popular Suzuki cars globally, the next generation Suzuki Swift hatchback finally broke cover in Japan at a special event. The all-new Swift has been in the making for a while now and is a highly anticipated model, especially in India. It is also part of Maruti Suzuki's upcoming cars list for 2017 , each of which is expected to be a game changer in its respective segment. But, before it's India entry next year, the new Swift make its world premiere at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show in March 2017.The new-gen Suzuki Swift has gone through a host of changes both on the exterior front and the interior. The car is built on the same design platform that underpins Baleno , and is will lose a good amount of weight of 15 per cent, as a result. The brochure which was leaked early this month revealed that the new Suzuki Swift will come with no less than six variants for the Japanese market comprising - Hybrid RS, RSt, RS, Hybrid ML, XL and XG.

Among several new additions, the most prominent is the new face of the Swift, which shares a lot of similarities with the Baleno. Up front, it comes with a new hexagonal honeycomb pattern grille with the lower half covered by a black slat and red streak above it. The new sweptback headlamps come with projector units and L-shaped daytime running lights and the bonnet is also all-new. The new front bumper looks well-sculpted with large round fog lamps on each side connected by a black U-shaped design, adding a grin to its face. For those who do see the resemblance, the front profile has a strikingly similar to that of the Jaguar F-Type.



The side profile remains quite similar to the outgoing model but there are few changes like the slightly slopping roofline, bold shoulder line, new rear door handle, ORVMs integrated with turn signal lights and the new diamond cut alloy wheels (taking a cue from the Hyundai i20). At the rear, the new generation Swift comes with new LED tail lights, a lip spoiler integrated into the boot lid and a new beefy rear bumper.

2017 Suzuki Swift Dashboard

The inside of the new-gen Swift hatchback will also see some major changes including new upholstery, all-new dashboard, flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls, twin-pod instrument cluster, touchscreen infotainment system and premium quality plastic for the switched and knobs. The carmaker will also equip the new Swift with a host of comfort and convenience feature like - electrically adjustable ORVMs, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth AUX and USB connectivity, auto climate control and much more.

Under the hood, the Japan-spec Swift will get a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder Boosterjet engine along with a 1.2-litre Dualjet diesel motor paired to the carmaker's Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki a.k.a. the SHVS technology. In fact, the global range also includes the Swift Sport variant which will also be available sporting a higher power output. The India-spec model, on the other hand, retains the current model's 1.2-litre K-Series petrol and 1.3-litre DDiS diesel engines in India. However, reports claim Maruti Suzuki will replace the Fiat-sourced 1.3-litre diesel motor with an all-new 1.5-litre unit that has been developed in-house. That will certainly be something to watch out for. Transmission options will include the 5-speed manual and probably an AMT too, shared with the DZire subcompact sedan.

2017 Suzuki Swift Instrument Cluster