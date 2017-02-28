New-Gen Skoda Yeti Spotted Testing Ahead Of Geneva Motor Show Debut

It's known that Skoda has been working on the new-generation Yeti and the Czech carmaker is expected to unveil the car next month at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. Ahead of its official unveil some new spy images have surfaced online of what appears to be the new-gen Skoda Yeti. The new model shares its design and styling with the Skoda's all-new 7 seater SUV - the Kodiaq and more or less looks like a downsized version of latter.

New Skoda Yeti Rear

One look at these images and you will try to convince yourself that this is not the new Skoda Yeti, but the Kodiaq itself. And we don't blame you considering the uncanny resemblance it has with its elder sibling. In fact, the test mule sports the same green body colour of the Skoda Kodiaq along with similar features and character lines. The SUV even comes with a very similar underbody plastic cladding favouring that SUV-like profile. That said you'll also notice this test mule is quite smaller than the 7-seater SUV we saw at the Paris Motor Show and also comes with different set of taillamps and window design. The D-pillar is also slimmer, the roof rails are different and so are the wheels and rear bumper.

New Skoda Yeti Look Very Similar to the Kodiaq

Despite being a well-received product in various global markets, the Skoda Yeti never really managed to impress the Indian car buyers. The Yeti came to India at a time when there was a huge demand for butch-looking SUVs and 7-seaters. Whereas, the Yeti was a quirky 5 seater softroader that is priced in the league of the Ford Endeavour and the Toyota Fortuner. So, when Skoda had to bring in a new-generation model it decided to give the new Yeti that signature SUV look, keeping the new Skoda Kodiaq as a reference. That said, in spite of its new brawny design, the Yeti will continue to be a road-focused SUV with some off-road capabilities.

We will be able to confirm the technical details and specification only after Skoda officially reveals the car. Although rumour has it that under the hood the new Skoda Yeti will use the same 2.0 litre, 4-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine that powers the Volkswagen Tiguan. When it comes to India it will rival the likes of the Hyundai Tucson and we do hope that this time Skoda prices it wisely, under the ₹ 20 lakh mark.

Image Source: Auto.cz