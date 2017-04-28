New-Gen Skoda Yeti Might Be Renamed As 'Karoq'; Global Unveil In May

It was just a few month ago that we shared the first spy shots of the new-generation Skoda Yeti being tested. We have already told you about how the new smaller SUV from Skoda will be based on the same platform as the full sized and India bound Kodiaq, and now we have even more news. Although unconfirmed, the new Yeti might be rechristened. The new compact SUV from Skoda will be called the Karoq. The SUV will debut in Stockholm, Sweden on May 18 2017 and is likely to make it to India to take on the likes of the Hyundai Tucson and the Jeep Compass.

Skoda Yeti 27.33 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The next generation Skoda Yeti could be called Karoq upon production

In its new-generation avatar, the popular 4x4 soft roader has now taken the compact SUV route but yet retains the baby Kodiaq look. In fact, in the last few spyshots of the new Skoda SUV, the Karoq is even wearing a similar colour combination as that seen on the Kodiaq with similar features. This time though, in a set of new spy shots, the Karoq is seen in a clean white shade with the lower section of SUV covered by a black sticker along with several smartly camouflaged areas that hide the production bits. There are body coloured stickers placed around the taillamps and headlamps to mask the actual design of the cluster, but you can still make out the new LED unit and horizontal foglamps.

The new Yeti is based on the MQB platform and carries Skoda's new design language

The SUV features Skoda's signature butterfly grille with chrome surround and a well-sculpted clamshell bonnet. It also comes with plastic cladded front and rear bumper. The new Skoda Karoq also gets a set of sporty diamond cut alloy wheels. We still don't have any images of the cabin, but the SUV will continue as a 5-seater with new interiors and a host of updated features.

Engine options will range from the 1.4 petrol to the 2.0 diesel

The new Skoda SUV will be based on the MQB platform. The same platform also underpins the likes of the Audi Q3 and the soon to be launched Volkswagen Tiguan and will feature the same engines as its Volkswagen Group brethren. Expect a range of petrol engines - with the 1.4 petrol TSI unit the most likely to make it to India along with a range topping 2.0 diesel TDI motor. Considering its positioning, expect the car to get both a manual and an automatic gearbox with both engines. Although it is too early to officially comment on an India launch timeline, we expect Skoda to showcase the car at the 2018 Indian Auto Expo to garner public interest in the new compact SUV. Expect an actual Indian launch in mid 2018 or late 2018.

Image Source: Motor1