New-Gen Skoda Karoq Spotted Testing

It was just a few months ago that we shared the first spy shots of the new-generation Skoda Yeti being tested and now we've told you that it's not going to be called the Yeti anymore. It will be, however, called the Karoq and this new smaller SUV from Skoda will be based on the same platform as the full sized and India bound Kodiaq. Now Skoda has officially unveiled the new Karoq revealing most details about the model ahead of its world premiere. The SUV will debut in Stockholm, Sweden on 18th May 2017 and is likely to make it to India to take on the likes of the Hyundai Tucson and the Jeep Compass.

The next generation Skoda Yeti could be called Karoq upon production

In its new-generation avatar, the popular 4x4 soft roader has now taken the compact SUV route but yet retains the baby Kodiaq look. In fact, in the last few spyshots of the new Skoda SUV, the Karoq is even wearing a similar colour combination as that seen on the Kodiaq with similar features. This time though, in a set of new spy shots, the Karoq is seen in a clean white shade with the lower section of SUV covered by a black sticker along with several smartly camouflaged areas that hide the production bits. There are body coloured stickers placed around the taillamps and headlamps to mask the actual design of the cluster, but you can still make out the new LED unit and horizontal foglamps.

The new Yeti is based on the MQB platform and carries Skoda's new design language

The SUV features Skoda's signature butterfly grille with chrome surround and a well-sculpted clamshell bonnet. It also comes with plastic cladded front and rear bumper. The new Skoda Karoq also gets a set of sporty diamond cut alloy wheels. We still don't have any images of the cabin, but the SUV will continue as a 5-seater with new interiors and a host of updated features.

Engine options will range from the 1.4 petrol to the 2.0 diesel

The new Skoda SUV will be based on the MQB platform. The same platform also underpins the likes of the Audi Q3 and the soon to be launched Volkswagen Tiguan and will feature the same engines as its Volkswagen Group brethren. Expect a range of petrol engines - with the 1.4 petrol TSI unit the most likely to make it to India along with a range topping 2.0 diesel TDI motor. Considering its positioning, expect the car to get both a manual and an automatic gearbox with both engines. Will it come to India? We can't say really. Considering the response that the Yeti got in India, Skoda might want to wait and watch and though the Indian market is moving the SUV way, the launch and response to both the VW Tiguan and Kodiaq will prove to be the right way to test waters.

