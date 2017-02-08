Toyota has launched the new dual-tone Etios Liva with two engine options and across a total of four variants. The dual-tone Etios Liva's price starts at ₹ 5.94 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai) and goes up to ₹ 7.61 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai) for the top-end diesel variant. In addition to the Platinum Etios Liva edition's exterior elements, the new model sports the dual tone theme inside too. Furthermore, dual tone was previously offered only on the mid grade - now it is also available on top-end trims. Toyota Kirloskar Motor adds that these changes have been introduced due to customer demand.

Delving into details - the new dual tone Toyota Etios Liva gets a sporty roof spoiler, new dual-tone painted contrast roof and pillars, black finish on the front grille, chrome fog lamp bezels, electrically-foldable ORVMs, and diamond cut alloy wheels. Inside, it receives a piano black finish instrument panel, optitron combimeter rear removable headrests, adjustable front headrest, and 3D textured seat fabric. For safety, the dual tone Etios Liva is also offered with dual SRS airbags, advanced standardized anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), and ISOFIX child seat locks as a standard provision across all grades.

Dual Tone Etios Liva Grille

N. Raja, Director & Senior Vice President (Sales & Marketing), Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd, said, "We are delighted to present to you the "The New Dual-Tone Etios Liva" with stylish dual tone exterior, best safety features and bold design. Toyota Kirloskar Motor believes in constant innovation to upgrade its products and offer the best features to its customers. It is with this underlying philosophy that Toyota has come a long way with the Etios series. We had introduced our first dual tone Etios during the festive season in the year 2015 which had received overwhelming response. Later during September 2016, we had introduced the Platinum Etios and Liva catering to the changing taste of Indian customers, setting new standards of safety, dependability, quality and performance.

He goes on to add, "The new generation Dual-Tone Etios Liva" is a whole package with the best in class safety features, fuel efficiency, space, stylish looks, quality and performance. It sets a benchmark in safety with standardized dual air bags and Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) across all grades which is the first in the industry. New ISOFIX child seat locks for all models and all grades has been added to ensure safety of children. We are confident that Indian customers will appreciate the most trendiest hatchback in town."

Dual Tone Etios Liva Interior

The new model remains mechanically unchanged and continues to derive power from the same pair of engines as the regular version of the hatchback. While the 1.2-litre DOHC petrol engine develops 79 bhp and 104 Nm, the 1.4-litre diesel engine puts out 67 bhp along with a maximum torque of 170 Nm. For transmission, the dual tone Etios Liva also receives a five-speed manual. It must be noted that Toyota will retail the regular Etios Liva in conjunction with the new dual tone model.