New Cars and Bikes in India

New BMW 8 Series Concept Leaks Ahead Of Official Debut

New BMW 8 Series will be the new GT flagship from the Bawarian automaker and will take on the likes of the Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG. The 8 Series will most probably get a V8 engine under the hood

View Photos

HIGHLIGHTS

  • New 8 Series Concept resurrects the 8 Series badge
  • Will be the new flagship offering from BMW in the Grand Tourer body style
  • Production version to be available next year with at least a V8 engine

BMW
View More
BMW
The new BMW 8 Series was scheduled to be unveiled later today at the Villa d'Este Concours d'Eegance in Lake Como, but has been leaked online. The new grand tourer from BMW is a hark back to the original 8 Series from the 90s. The new 8 Series will be a super-coupe of sorts with a power engine under the hood, a big boot and luxurious interiors. Although the car that has been leaked is just a concept, the actual version of the 8 Series will be unveiled next year as a production model.
 
new bmw 8 series concept in profile looks stunning

New BMW 8 Series Concept In Profile looks stunning


Judging from the design, the 8 Series promises to be a STUNNER! In fact, knowing BMW, most of what you see in the concept version of the 8’er will most probably make it to the production model with the exception of a few selective trinkets. The new 8 Series gets a large and bold kidney grille with an updated approach to the vertical slats. The headlights will be a set of slender LED or lazer units that get inbuilt LED daytime running lights. The new 8 Series, just like the original is much sharper and angular around the front of the car with sloping bonnet and a front bumper with huge vents. The wheel arches are very wide and get inbuilt vents too along with a set of massive alloy wheels and contrast coloured brake callipers.
 
new bmw 8 series concept

New BMW 8 Series Concept


Around the rear, there is a bit of i8 thrown into the mix with the new design language. The rear bumper, like the front, has two massive vents and a set of very distinctive tail lamps. The car also gets a dual exhaust tips that seem to be finished in aluminium. Although not much else is known about the car just yet, expect the new 8 Series to get a V8 that powers the M5 or a V12 engine that powers the range topping 760i with maybe even more power. Although the original 8 Series never had a M version, we expect BMW to have one to take on the likes of the S63 AMG coupe.
 
BMW 3 Series
BMW
3 Series
TAGS :

Related Articles

Latest News

Comments (0)

 

Sponsored: In the Stores

No Results Found
* T&C Apply

Popular BMW Cars

Select your City
or select from popular cities