New BMW 8 Series Concept Leaks Ahead Of Official Debut

Judging from the design, the 8 Series promises to be a STUNNER! In fact, knowing BMW, most of what you see in the concept version of the 8’er will most probably make it to the production model with the exception of a few selective trinkets. The new 8 Series gets a large and bold kidney grille with an updated approach to the vertical slats. The headlights will be a set of slender LED or lazer units that get inbuilt LED daytime running lights. The new 8 Series, just like the original is much sharper and angular around the front of the car with sloping bonnet and a front bumper with huge vents. The wheel arches are very wide and get inbuilt vents too along with a set of massive alloy wheels and contrast coloured brake callipers.
Around the rear, there is a bit of i8 thrown into the mix with the new design language. The rear bumper, like the front, has two massive vents and a set of very distinctive tail lamps. The car also gets a dual exhaust tips that seem to be finished in aluminium. Although not much else is known about the car just yet, expect the new 8 Series to get a V8 that powers the M5 or a V12 engine that powers the range topping 760i with maybe even more power. Although the original 8 Series never had a M version, we expect BMW to have one to take on the likes of the S63 AMG coupe.
