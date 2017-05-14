New BMW 5-Series Launch Date Revealed

BMW is likely to launch the updated 5-series on 29 June, 2017, in India. While we did try to reach out to BMW officials, we are yet to get a confirmation from them. The date was revealed to us by BMW dealerships in the Delhi NCR region. The updated 5-Series was revealed last year and borrows features and styling elements from its elder sibling, the 7-Series. The updated 5-Series is bigger and weighs approximately 100 kg lesser than the current 5-Series which is on sale in India. Dealerships have also started accepting bookings for the same with the token amount varying from ₹ 2 lakh to ₹ 3 lakh. In fact, the new 5-Series impressed us when we drove it earlier in the year.

BMW 5 Series 54 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

(2017 BMW 5-Series-dashboard)

We believe that the new 5-Series will be offered in three engine variants which are; a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder oil-burner that will make 187 bhp, which will be the 520d. The next variant will be the 3.0-litre in-line 6 diesel which will make 261 bhp, the 530d and finally, a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder petrol motor that will be churning out 249 bhp and will be the 530i. All the models will be paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

(2017 BMW 5-Series-rear)

Of course, there will be host of updates to the features and interior as well. Gesture control, remote parking system, adaptive suspension and 4-zone climate control, electrically adjustable driver and passenger seats and so on. We believe that the 530d will offered only in the M-Sport variant, which is the top-of-the line trim. As usual, the new 5-Series will be going up against the likes of the Audi A6, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Jaguar XF and the Volvo S90.