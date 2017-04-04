New Bikes Offer More Satisfaction Than Updated Ones: JD Power Study

People who buy new models of two-wheelers are more satisfied than buyers of carry-over or updated models, according to a new study. However, satisfaction levels decline if buyers face problems with vehicle quality during the initial ownership period. The JD Power 2017 India Two-Wheeler Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (2WAPEAL) study is based on evaluations from 9,406 owners across 45 cities in India. The study includes 87 two-wheeler models from 10 makes, and includes owners who purchased a new vehicle between March 2016 and October 2016.

In the motorcycle category, the study says, newly launched models not only generate higher APEAL satisfaction than carry-over models from last year, but also perform better in terms of initial quality issues experienced by buyers. Honda Livo and TVS Sport rank highest among economy models and Hero Super Splendor ranks highest among executive models. Bajaj Avenger 150 ranks highest in the upper executive segment, while the Honda CB Hornet 160R ranks highest among the premium commuter models.

In the scooter segment, Honda Activa i ranks highest among executive models. But owner satisfaction with newly launched scooter models is lower than updated models. The study reveals that this is because newly-launched scooter models fare worse than carry-over models with initial quality problems. What that means, is that buyers are more likely to be dissatisfied with a scooter with initial quality problems.

Among the highly satisfied owners, 70 per cent say they "definitely would" recommend their two-wheeler to a friend or relative. As many as 66 per cent of respondents said they were satisfied and have not experienced any initial quality problem with their two-wheelers during the first few months of ownership. Another key point for owner satisfaction is how the dealers treat their customers; 78 per cent of highly satisfied owners said they received an explanation about vehicle features and benefits during the delivery process. Owners of newly-launched two-wheelers were also more satisfied with the looks and styling of their vehicles.