New 789 bhp Ferrari 812 Superfast Unveiled

Goodbye Ferrari F12 Berlinetta, Hello Ferrari 812 Superfast! As Ferrari resurrects yet another long forgotten badge as the replacement for the F12 Berlinetta, here are the facts and figures you need to know before we wax lyrical about how this new super-GT looks absolutely epic. Under the long signature bonnet is a 6.5-litre V12 making 789 bhp! Yep, that’s 60 bhp more than the car it replaces and incidentally about 70 bhp more than the recently launched Lamborghini Aventador S! Looks like Ferrari has put in every last bit of engineering expertise in what could probably be the last ever naturally aspirated engine ever made by the Italian supercar maker.

Ferrari 812 Superfast

Naturally aspirated engines also mean that the Ferrari 812 Superfast will probably make a noise that will raise the dead considering the fact that the redline on the engine is at a staggering 7000 rpm! And of course, the 812 will continue to be a rear wheel drive car, which considering the fact that you have 819 Nm of torque to play with might make this a tricky car to drive quickly in questionable conditions! Of course, if you are on a track you can now use Ferrari’s new ‘Side Slip Control’ to help drift or powerslide the car with the help of intelligent electronics! And you get four wheel steering to help you take any corner that little bit faster and get that power down on your way to a top speed of over 211 mph or 340 kmph!

Ferrari 812 Superfast Side Profile

And now that we are done with the mechanical bits, lets talk about the absolutely gorgeous body! Although more complex than the relatively simpler looking F12, Ferrari’s evolution from making simpler cars to more aggressive looking ones is pretty obvious with the Superfast. The 812 is an evolution of the F12 and gets a new front end with new LED headlamps, a new bumper and new slits and vents in the bonnet. Strangely, the large vented fender that became a trademark of the F12 has now been replaced (and closed off) but there is a lot of hidden active aero under the car and behind the grille.

Ferrari 812 Superfast Interior and Dashboard

The rear end though is where the action really is! The new tail design includes the GTC-4 Lusso inspired quad tail lamps and a stepped rear bumper with an assortments of air vents to improve airflow over the rear end without the need of an active wing. The huge rear diffuser has also been painted in the body colour and is flanked by a set of quad exhausts. Overall, the F12 might have been a prettier and simpler design but the 812 certainly manages to wow a lot more!

Ferrari 812 Superfast Front

The Ferrari 812 Superfast will officially be revealed to the public at the upcoming 2017 Geneva Auto Show. The 812 will eventually make it to India to take on the likes of the popular Lamborghini Aventador.

Ferrari 812 Superfast Rear