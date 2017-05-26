New 2017 Hyundai Verna Spotted Testing In India

With the 2017 Hyundai Verna all set to be launched in India this year, things are about to get quite interesting in the compact sedan space. The Honda City has already received its 2017 facelift and the segment leader Maruti Suzuki Ciaz has enhanced its premium quotient by joining the Nexa lineup. The Verna is the only one that is still a bit dated but that is about to change in a few months. The test mule of the car was recently spotted testing in India for the first time and as expected, it was completely camouflaged.

Hyundai has already revealed the global-spec Verna a.k.a. Accent last year so we know what the car actually looks like, but judging by all this camouflage, the India-bound model is likely to come with some minor cosmetic changes. Having said that, a majority of the car's design and styling bits will remain similar to the international version.

The new-gen Hyundai Verna takes inspiration from the new Hyundai Elantra

The new-gen Verna continues to use the Fluidic Sculpture 2.0 design philosophy and takes inspiration from the current-generation Hyundai Elantra, which was launched in India last year. Up front, the new Verna features Hyundai's signature Cascading grille with chrome accents, flanked by new stylish projector headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights. The car also gets a new bonnet design with sleek character lines and a new front bumper with horizontal foglamps.

The 2017 Hyundai Verna will come with major cosmetic and design changes

The alloy wheels on the test mule are different from the ones that we saw on the global-spec model, but the ORVMs look identical. The profile is a bit similar to the outgoing model. While the rear of the car is not visible in this spy shot, we know that it has been redesigned for a more premium appearance and comes with an Elantra-like LED taillamp cluster, new boot lid and redesigned bumper.

Under the hood, the new Hyundai Verna will continue to feature the same pair of 1.4-litre and 1.6-litre petrol and diesel engines that will produce power between 98 bhp to 120 bhp respectively. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual and automatic and the latter will be available only on the 1.6-litre versions of the car.

Spy Image Source: TeamBHP