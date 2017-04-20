National Karting Champion Shahan Ali Mohsin Bags First Podium In Europe

Young Indian contingent Shahan Ali Mohsin has made the country proud once again with a podium finish in the Rotax Max Central European Championship in Europe. The Indian National Karting champion clinched second place overall in the competitive series, marking his first ever podium in a European championship. With the latest win, Shahan has a added new feather to his hat being the reigning Asian Karting Champion and two-time Indian National Karting champion in the Micro Max category.

Shahan battled his way throughout the weekend against 20 drivers from across the globe

Shahan was driving in the Mini Max category that comprised 20 young drivers from Austria, Hungary, Poland, Serbia and Japan. Being the sole Indian representative, Shahan was driving with Uniq Racing Team with whom he had competed in the Rotax Euro Finale last year. The 12-year-old showed quick pace right from the practice sessions early on in the weekend.

Shahan took pole in the qualifying thanks to a searing lap that put him at the front of the grid, while the pre-final race saw the Agra boy finish third in a super close battle. The finals were equally exciting as took second place in the race in a battle with Bence Valint and Jerzy Spinkiewicz, and managed to repeat the same in the Super finals, taking the second place in the final even of the weekend.

The win marks Shahan's first podium in Europe

Finally bagging his first podium in Europe, Shahan said, "This is a trophy I am going to cherish for a long time. We haven't had the luck on our side in Europe so far but this weekend everything just went to plan. We had a good setup, we were able to stick to our programme and improve all the time. The race was relatively incident-free even though there were a few close calls given the stiff competition."

He also added, "We had the speed to win today but given the way things have gone in the past few races, we just chose to dial it back a notch and bring it home. Finishing second is a good result overall and that's all that matters."