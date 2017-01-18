MV Agusta Unveils Two Custom Dragster Bikes

MV Agusta is showcasing two of its special livery bikes at the Motor Bike Expo in Verona, Italy. The Motor Bike Expo is a custom bike festival and MV Agusta chose to showcase two custom bikes, both derivatives of the Brutale, the most famous naked-icon of the Italian brand.

The first of the two bikes is the Brutale 800RR "Ballistic Trident" and was presented first at the Hot Rod Custom Show in Yokohama in December last year. The Ballistic Trident was commissioned by MV Agusta Taiwan to Taiwan-based Winston Yeh, founder of Rough Crafts. The Ballistic Trident pays tribute to the first supersports of the last century MotoGP. A signature element of the design is the streamlined 'dustbin' fairing.

(MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR Ballistic Trident)

The second bike and more recent design is the MV Agusta Dragster 800 Blackout. As the name implies, the Blackout gets the all-black treatment and is the result of collaboration between the Varese factory and Valter Moto Components, a manufacturer of high-end accessories specialising in racing components and official partner to the MV Agusta Reparto Corse racing team. Contributors include the Tecnoart Sersan team, creator of the graphic design and paintwork.

(2017 MV Agusta Dragster Blackout)

The base of the Blackout is a MV Agusta Dragster and it wears Valter Moto Components parts - clip-on racing handlebars, foot pegs, levers, oil tanks, fuel filler cap, number plate hanger and the indicators. The pride of place belongs to the circular seven-inch full LED headlight with a new aluminium trim and integrated low-mounted dashboard. A fork-mounted, full-colour HD screen takes the duties of rear view, with images with a 170-degree view transmitted from a tail-mounted water-proof camera flanked by indicators at the rear.

(2017 MV Agusta Dragster Blackout)

MV Agusta may not have any plans of building a new superbike in 2017 due to financial hardship, but the latest customs indicate that the Italian marquee is very much in business and has what it takes to keep things buzzing around the Varese-headquartered brand.