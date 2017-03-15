MV Agusta To Launch Three New Models

Troubled Italian motorcycle manufacturer MV Agusta's financial future seems to be secure with jts debt restructured in Italian courts and investment from the Black Ocean Group. Although MV Agusta announced that the company's liquidity crisis meant no new superbike was planned for 2017, now it seems the Italian marquee is back on track with a new model planned for later this year after all. MV Agusta CEO Giovanni Castiglioni has told MCN that there are three new models currently under development.

One of those motorcycle models is expected to be unveiled later in 2017, and for 2018, two more models are planned. While there's been no information on what these models are - there's speculation that MV Agusta's range topping F4 needs to be updated to meet Euro IV emission regulations, with the F3 also following suit. Then there's the popular naked Brutale, which may also see a new model or two. One model could be a new four-cylinder Brutale with a 1200 cc engine.

(2017 MV Agusta Dragster Blackout)

Of late, MV Agusta has been reeling under financial crisis, with over 50 million Euros in debt with lenders, despite posting a turnover of 100 million Euros in 2015. The new investment from Black Ocean Group is a shot in the arm for the beleaguered motorcycle manufacturer, and the latest news could well mean MV is back on track. Last year, MV Agusta commenced operations in India, in a partnership with the Kinetic Group, selling the popular Brutale series and going up to the flagship F4. Despite its troubles, MV Agusta has remained a

MV Agusta is known for its racing heritage, and exotic Italian lineage as makers of high-quality, high-performance motorcycles, but lately the Italian marquee has changed ownership four times over the past decade, including Harley-Davidson and more recently with Mercedes-AMG acquiring 25 per cent stake. Now, a question mark hangs over that partnership as well. But with the renewed financial support from the Black Ocean Group, MV Agusta seems set on the path of financial recovery, although how soon the company's financial troubles are sorted out is anyone's guess.