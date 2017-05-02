Mumbai's Western Express Highway To Remain Closed For 5 Hours

One of the busiest roads in Mumbai - the Western Express Highway - will remain closed from today midnight until tomorrow 5:00 am. The whole section between the Pathanwadi flyover and the Times of India Flyover in the eastern region of the Malad area has been blocked by the Mumbai Traffic Police to facilitate the ongoing work for the Mumbai Metro. Moreover, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, will pay a visit to the site today, which also demands the blockade for security purpose.

While the closing of the highway between midnight and 5:00 am is only for tonight, for those who commute during the wee hours, the city traffic police have made some temporary arrangements. One lane on the southbound stretch will be converted into a counter lane for motorists. Also, people travelling on the SV road can approach the western express highway by using either the Mrinaltai Gore flyover, located in the eastern region of the Goregaon area or the Malad subway, but they can neither take a right or a left turn. The traffic police have advised commuters to start early to reach their destination to avoid traffic jams which are an eventuality.

People commuting towards Goregaon/Dindoshi will particularly face problems, especially going towards the Oberoi Mall or Film City. Due to the construction of a flyover on the stretch, the Mumbai traffic police have also turned the Goregaon-Malad Link road into a one-way route, so the traffic going from Goregaon east to west will be affected. It is being said that the current flyover work will go on for more six to seven months.