Mugen Shinden Unveils New Electric Superbike

Japanese electric motorcycle manufacturer Mugen Shinden has unveiled a new model - the Mugen Shinden Roku - the firm's sixth entry into the Isle of Man TT. "Roku" - Japanese for number "six" is so named to mark Mugen's sixth year in the iconic race. Piloted this year by John McGuinness and Guy Martin, this year's attempt will be to break the 120 mph (193 kmph) at the IOMTT - a record that was almost broken last year at the TT Zero event.

In terms of design, the Mugen Shinden Roku looks a lot familiar to its predecessors, but there are some changes - the bodywork is sharper than the older models, with a narrower profile and more aggressive lines. Underneath the fairing, Mugen has also made some changes to the bike. It now weighs less, at 248 kg, thanks to the new monocoque frame. Performance from the electric motor is still rated at 161 bhp and 208 Nm of torque.

(Mugen Shinden Roku for 2017 TT Zero Event)

The one-lap (60 km) electric motorcycle event at Isle of Man has been in place after it was first introduced in 2010. According to regulations, all machines participating at the TT Zero event with a minimum weight of 100 kg and up to 200 kg. From 2010 up till 2013, American manufacturer MotoCzysz held the record for subsequent TT Zero titles. From 2014 though, it's Team Mugen which has consistently been claiming the titles. Electric motorcycle racing may not only be green and clean but could well turn out to be the racing format of the future, but so far mainstream motorcycle manufacturers like Yamaha, Kawasaki or Suzuki have yet to get involved in the TT Zero.