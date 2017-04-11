MS Dhoni Actor Sushant Singh Rajput Buys A Brand New Maserati Quattroporte

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput who portrayed Mahindra Singh Dhoni in his biopic - 'MS Dhoni - The Untold Story' has recently become the proud owner of a brand new Maserati Quattroporte. The actor recently took to social media to share his joy of finally owning the beautiful Italian sports sedan, which is apparently his dream car. In his Facebook post, Rajput said, "I've been playing with the miniature model of this car since I was a kid. It was about time to own the beast. Who's up for a drive.??"

Evidently, Sushant Singh Rajput has been a car and bike enthusiast for a long time now and already owns two exotic machines - a Land Rover Range Rover SUV and a BMW K 1300 R motorcycle. And now the addition of the Maserati Quattroporte surely makes his collection quite exciting.

Coming to the car itself, the Maserati Quattroporte is arguably one of the best looking luxury sports saloon currently sold in India. We drove the car in India last year and were quite impressed with the overall package. It is in all sence a true head-turner and at almost 5200mm, the Quattroporte just about fits in the parking lot. But, what the Italians have managed to do is make it lighter and it's lost about 100kg of weight, so it's actually lighter than any of its rivals. That cabin is plush and the materials used are of the highest quality and there's no doubt that the cabin is a charmer.

Maserati Quattroporte we drove came with a Ferrari-built 3.8 litre V8 engine

Under the hood, the Maserati Quattroporte we reviewed came with a Ferrari-built, 3.8 litre V8 engine that makes about 530 bhp and develops 650 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox that propels the car to go a 0-100 kmph sprint in 4.7 seconds before reaching a claimed top speed of 307 kmph.