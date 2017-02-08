Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet Spied

Without a shred of doubt, the Mercedes-Benz G-Class or the Gelandewagen will be considered one of the most intimidating cars to have ever been produced. Even then, the company wasn't satisfied and instructed the boffins at Mercedes-AMG to come up with the downright diabolical Mercedes-AMG G63 6x6. And now, some spy shots have surfaced of what is being called the Mercedes-Maybach G650 4x42. The twist is that it gets a soft-top, something similar to what the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited gets. Mercedes-Maybach aims to resurrect the Landaulet with this particular model. Landaulet is basically a body style for a vehicle which is similar to that of a limousine, but the roof is a soft-top. The Landaulet name plate belonged to some of the most luxurious models in the Mercedes-Benz portfolio in the pre-war era.

As the photographs suggest, Mercedes-Maybach has already developed the G650 4x42 Landaulet and there are talks that the official launch just might happen at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show in March, 2017. We believe that this model will get the same engine that the Mercedes-AMG G500 4x42 gets. A 6-litre V12 engine that belts out over 620 bhp of max power and almost 1,000 Nm of peak torque, while being mated to a 7-speed automatic gearbox and 3 locking differentials, one each for the front axle, rear axle and the drive shaft. The exact details and specifications are not known. The soft-top is basically a fabric-roof that can be electrically folded and opened.

(Mercedes-Maybach G650 Spyshot)

If you look at the video, you will see the SUV peppered with Maybach badging and the G'650' nomenclature fits according to the current V12 Maybach models on sale. Expect the G650 to be luxuriously appointed, with loads of features and conveniences. It's a Maybach after all. If you want to go off-roading but want to do it with style and panache, then this might be the vehicle that you are looking for. In all probability, Mercedes-Maybach will manufacture the G650 only in limited numbers.

(Mercedes-Maybach G650 Spyshot)

The G-Class is all set to receive major updates in 2017 and this might be one of the last G-Class models before the new model arrives. We absolutely cannot wait for this monstrosity to be unveiled officially.



Lead picture and video courtesy: automailru

Spyshots courtesy: AutoEvolution