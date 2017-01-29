Mercedes-Benz Unveils New Design Philosophy For Next-Gen Compact Cars

It was 2012 when Mercedes-Benz first came up with the 'Aesthetics S' design sense, which came into being with the current generation A-Class. This particular design philosophy made use of creases, edges and so on to achieve what Mercedes-Benz calls 'Sensual Purity'. The company believed that this made cars from its stables affable to younger customers.

But that was 2012! With 2017 setting in, the German car giant has unveiled what will form the basis of its next generation compact cars, the 'Aesthetics A' sculpture design. The company says this is an advancement of its design language. Mercedes-Benz says that it will achieve 'Sensual Purity' in its next-gen compact cars by reducing the creases, lines, indentations on the sheet metal and make use of sweeping angles, which play with light and shadow. The surface of the cars will be smoother in the future. Also, a closer look at the pictures above show that the new generation of compact cars from Mercedes-Benz will feature the new grille with vertical slats, which is also seen on the current gen AMG GT.

"Form and body are what remain when creases and lines are reduced to the extreme. We have the courage to implement this purism", says Chief Design Officer of Daimler AG, Gorden Wagener. "In combination with perfect proportions and sensual surface design, the upcoming generation of the compact class has the potential to herald a new design era. Design is also the art of omission: the days of creases are over".

The new design language will makes its debut in the next-gen compact cars from Mercedes-Benz which includes the new-generation A-Class, B-Class, CLA and the GLA as well. The new design language also could hint at the company working on a new four-door sedan based on the MFA platform. There are other models that are in the pipeline such as the new compact SUV, which will be positioned above the GLA.