Mercedes-Benz Receives Over 500 Bookings For E-Class Models

Luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz has received more than 500 bookings for its latest E-Class model across markets, leading to ramping up of production at its Pune factory, a senior company official said today. The new E-Class launched as the Long Wheel Base version has registered the 'highest ever' booking for any single car across its models for Mercedes Benz.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class 66.29 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Mercedes-Benz has already sold 13 million units globally with E-Class 'Sedan' and 'Estate' being the best selling models for the company, Mercedes Benz India, Vice-President, Sales and Marketing, Michael Jopp said. "The high demand of the new E-Class across markets has also led to ramping up of production at the Mercedes Benz India plant in Chakan, Pune" he said after unveiling the new E-Class sedan here.

Stating that the new E-Class model has already been established as a key volume driver, he said, in February the new E-Class saloon and sedan models grew by 70 per cent globally.

The new model is priced at Rs 57.71 lakh for E-200 variant while the E-350 d is priced at Rs 71.40 lakh (ex-showroom Chennai). He said more than 2,000 E-Class variants were on the road for Tamil Nadu market, while the company witnessed a 12 per cent growth in entire Southern region.