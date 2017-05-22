Mercedes-Benz Offers Extended Warranties Up To 6 Years With New Advanced Assurance Programme

Mercedes-Benz India has recently launched a new extended warranty scheme - Advanced Assurance Programme. Introduced in collaboration with Reliance General Insurance and Daimler Financial Services India, customers will now be able to avail of extended warranty packages going up to 6 years. The new warranty programme offers the choice of three special package options - '4th year', '4th and 5th year' and finally the '4th, 5th and 6th year'. Up until now the standard warranty package for Mercedes cars was 3-year (2-year standard warranty + 1-year STAR CARE), which could be extended only up to 4 years.

Currently, Mercedes-Benz India offers the best after sales service in its segment, which is one of the reasons why the carmaker is still the market leader. And with the launch of the 'Advanced Assurance Programme' the company aims to enhance the vehicle ownership experience for its customers in the country. Talking about their new warranty programme, Roland Folger, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, "With the launch of 'Advanced Assured Program' today, we have further deepened our customer commitment and offered yet another reason to buy a Mercedes-Benz. We are confident that the numerous benefits associated with 'Advanced Assurance Program' will drive complete peace of mind for our discerning patrons and offer them an unparalleled ownership experience."

The new Advanced Assurance Program comes with several benefits and features for the customer that becomes applicable after the completion of the standard 3-year warranty. In fact, these extended warranty programmes can be purchased anytime before the completion of the 3 years of ownership. Furthermore, the company also offers an exit clause, where a customer can revert back to the standard warranty period. The warranty programme is only for non-commercial customers and they are also transferable to the second and subsequent owners.

Coming to the cost, the new Advanced Assurance Program is also attractively priced as it is cheaper than the previous extended warranty programme. The prices start as low as ₹ 33,000 for the A-Class, Mercedes' most affordable model in India, going up to ₹ 1,98,000 for the company's flagship sedan, the S-Class. In fact, the 'Advanced Assurance Program' for the recently launched LWB E-Class is ₹ 66,000, which is 18 per cent lesser than the existing extended warranty programs.

Last year Mercedes-Benz launched the 'My Mercedes-My Service' campaign, a first-of-its-kind after sales and service support to new and existing customers. The campaign offered Digital Service Drive, Premier Express and Star Ease Maintenance packages that promise the lowest cost of ownership for customers in the luxury space.