Mercedes-Benz Issues Global Recall For 10 Lakh Vehicles Over Faulty Fuse

German auto major Daimler AG has issued a global recall for 10 lakh Mercedes-Benz cars over a faulty fuse. The company has stated that the potentially faulty fuse may create a risk of its cars catching fire. The recall exercise was initiated after 51 vehicle fires were brought to the company's notice. Fortunately, there have been no fatalities or injuries as a result of the fires.

The one million units affected by the global recall covers cars like the A-, B-, C- and E-Class models as well as the CLA, GLA and GLC model range. The models affected were manufactured from 2015 up to 2017. Out of the 10 lakh units, the US market has been affected with the most with 3,07,629 Mercedes recalled, while around 75,000 vehicles have been recalled in the UK. The automaker is yet to release recall figures for other countries. Mercedes-Benz India has also confirmed that the global recall does not affect its vehicles in the country at present.

The issue is said to be with the defective 'current limiter' that caused the start motor to overheat, in case multiple attempts were made to start the vehicle. The overheated motor would then melt components, potentially starting a fire. Mercedes says that the solution for the same is an extra fuse that needs to be fitted on the affected models.

Mercedes will start contact the affected owners soon, while the replacement parts will be made available in July this year. As with every official recall, the replacement of affected parts will be done free of charge. The company also said that any affected vehicles in inventory will not be sold until they can be outfitted with the additional fuse. The new vehicles rolling off the production line will come with the issue fixed.