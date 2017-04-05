Mercedes-Benz And Bosch To Build Autonomous Taxis

While the development of autonomous vehicle technology is still at an early stage, there's a lot happening on that front and all the labour has gone into making waves into the autonomous vehicle industry. The latest development in this field is that Bosch and Daimler are joining forces to advance the development of fully automated and driverless driving. The two companies have entered into a development agreement to bring fully automated (SAE Level 4) and driverless (SAE Level 5) driving to urban roads by the beginning of the next decade.



The alliance, which marks an end to Daimler's efforts to develop an autonomous car largely on its own, is the latest example of a car and technology firm teaming up to secure a slice of this market which is expected to grow explosively over the next two decades. Financial terms were not disclosed of the deal between the two German companies.

This basically means that by the end of 2030 you might be able to hail an autonomous taxi right from your smartphone. The proposed car service would allow customers to order the self-driving taxis via a mobile app on their smartphone but it's probably too early to disclose any more details on this but both Bosch and Daimler are clear about the objective of this technology and state that "The prime objective of the project is to achieve the production-ready development of a driving system which will allow cars to drive fully autonomously in the city. The idea behind it is that the vehicle should come to the driver rather than the other way round."

Before deciding to partner with Bosch, Mercedes-Benz had two engineering teams working on autonomous vehicles. One took an evolutionary approach, upgrading the capabilities of conventional vehicles, while the other team took a more radical approach to the car's design. We've already seen this technology from the auto maker as it was part of the F015 Luxury in Motion autonomous concept that was back in 2015. The F015 comes with a pure-electric driving range of 200 km and of course the autonomous drive system. The prototype for the car will be ready in a few years but both companies are looking to make this happen as soon as possible.