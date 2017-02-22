Mercedes-AMG Working On A Four-Door AMG GT

The upcoming Geneva Motor Show will be featuring some really cool car launches and even better concepts. One of them will be a four-door sedan concept from Mercedes-AMG, a mark of its 50th anniversary celebrations. Now what's so great in that, you might ask? Mercedes-AMG has a few four-door sedans in its line-up. Except that this four-door AMG sedan will be a variant of sorts of the AMG GT! Yes, it will have turbocharged 4.0-litre petrol engine which will have an output of over 600 bhp. It will serve as a replacement for the CLS Shooting Brake internationally and also rival the likes of Porsche Panamera, BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe and the Audi A7. It might be called the AMG GT4.

The code-name of the project is X290 and this particular idea for a concept spawned in the head of Tobias Moers, the CEO for AMG. It will be the third AMG-specific model after the SLS AMG and the AMG GT. It was sometime in 2012 that AMG filed in a few patent applications for what seemed to be a four-door version hyper sedan of sorts, on the lines of the SLS AMG. The GT4 will make use of Mercedes-Benz' modular rear architecture (MRA), which also forms the underpinnings for the other AMG 4-door models.

AMG might offer the GT4 with two engine variants and multiple power outputs providing more options to the customers. Also, the engine will be mated to AMG's 7-speed transmission. A new version of Mercedes-Benz' 4Matic four-wheel drive system will also make an appearance on the GT4. The earliest that we can see the production version of the GT4 will be in the latter half of 2018, internationally.