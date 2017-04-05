Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 And GLC 63 Coupe Revealed

The new Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 4MATIC+ and Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 4MATIC+ Coupe were recently revealed, thus making them the only vehicles in their segment to be powered by an eight-cylinder biturbo engine. Furthermore, the new models come sporting the AMG Panamericana grille, previously reserved for the AMG GT family, as a visual indication of their links with Mercedes-AMG sports cars. The AMG Performance Studio will also offer an exhaustive list of optional provisions to make the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 4MATIC+ "even sportier, more exclusive and more individual".

Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S SUV

The models' wide front apron, with a large front splitter, is inspired by the design of a jet wing. They also drop the fine-meshed grille to give a view of the cooling technology - a typical attribute from the world of motor sport and a further differentiation from the other GLC models. Their cabin includes driver and front passenger sports seats in ARTICO man-made leather, combined with DINAMICA microfibre, and instrument panel trimmed in black ARTICO man-made leather with contrasting topstitching. The touchpad is flanked by the AMG DYNAMIC SELECT switch and numerous AMG-specific controls, such as the button for the 3-stage AMG RIDE CONTROL suspension, 3-stage ESP or optionally the button for the AMG Performance exhaust system with flap control.

Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S SUV Rear

The SUV and Coupe, available as basic and S-model variants, are powered by the AMG 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine developing 469 bhp or 503 bhp with a maximum torque of 650 or 700 Nm. A characteristic feature of the engine is that the two turbochargers are positioned inside the cylinder "V" instead on the outside of the cylinder banks. This design allows compact engine construction, optimal response, and low exhaust gas emissions. One mechanic assembles each engine in the engine shop in Affalterbach according to the "one man - one engine" principle. The cars feature the AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT nine-speed transmission and can attain an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph.

Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S Coupe

The cars will premiere in April 2017, followed by the start of sales on 16 June 2017. The German carmaker will also offer the SUV and Coupe variants of the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 4MATIC+ and GLC 63 S 4MATIC+ as an "Edition 1" special model at launch.