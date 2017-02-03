Mercedes-AMG E 63 And E 63 S Estate Revealed With 4Matic AWD System

There is a new found interest for Station Wagons and Estates in the luxury car space in many global markets. Welcoming this new demand for this body style several luxury carmakers have been introducing stylish and modern Estate models. But now kicking things a notch higher, Mercedes-AMG the performance arm of the Stuttgart-based carmaker has introduced the new AMG E 63 4Matic+ and E 63 S 4Matic+ Estate models. Both the models are the estate derivatives of the Mercedes-AMG E 63 4Matic+ and E 63 S 4Matic+ Sedans that were introduced less than 3 months ago.

Mercedes-AMG E 63 Estate is Based on the E 63 Sedan

The name itself will tell you that like their Sedan counterparts, both the E 63 and E 63 S Estates come with Mercedes' signature 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive (AWD) system. And for those who like to enjoy the fun and excitement of a rear-wheel-drive machine occasionally, Mercedes-AMG has also included the much appreciated Drift Mode, which was introduced with the E 63 and E 63 S 4Matic+ sedans.

Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Estate

Powering these performance wagons is the same 4.0-litre Biturbo V8 that does duty on the sedans. In fact, the turbocharged engine offers the same power out in the estate versions as well. While the Mercedes-AMG E 63 Estate churns out a maximum of 563 bhp and develops a peak torque of 750Nm, the same V8 in the E 63 S offers 603 bhp and a meaty 850 Nm of peak torque. This makes the latter the most powerful E-Class Estate yet. Both the models come mated to a nine-speed AMG Speedshift dual-clutch transmission and also feature Mercedes' signature 4Matic all-wheel drive system.

Mercedes-AMG E 63 Estate Engine

0-100kmph is achieved in about 3.6 seconds in the AMG E 63 Estate, while the additional grunt in the E 63 S enables it to achieve the same feat in 3.5 seconds. Top speeds of both the models are electronically restricted at 250 kmph but with the AMG Driver's package, their top speeds can be increased to 290 kmph.

Mercedes-AMG E 63 Estate Rear

In terms of design and styling, a major portion of the front section remains identical to the sedan version, while the rest of the car is similar to the Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain Wagon that was introduced last year. Being AMG products, both E 63 and E 63 S Estates comes with the AMG-style body kit that includes the aggressive front bumper with massive airdam and large air intakes with chrome highlights. The Estate models also come with side skirts along with matte-black 20-inch AMG wheels, two-piece horizontal LED taillamps, chrome-tipped quad exhaust system and a rear diffuser with chrome accents.

Mercedes-AMG E 63 Estate Cabin

Inside the cabin, the dashboards and the seats remain identical to the sedan version with AMG styling and carbon fibre treatment. But considering the body style, both the Mercedes-AMG E 63 4Matic+ and E 63 S 4Matic+ Estates offers a massive boot capacity of 991 litre even with the rear seats upright.