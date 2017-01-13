Mercedes-AMG 1000 Bhp Hypercar To Be Revealed At 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show

We told you last year about Mercedes-AMG developing an all-new hypercar. Codenamed 'Project One', the 1000 bhp mid-engine car will mark AMG's 50th anniversary and could be the answer to the holy trinity of the Bugatti Veyron, Porsche 918 and Koenigsegg Regera. While Project One was briefly teased at the Detroit Motor Show recently, news now comes in stating that the hypercar will make its official debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September this year.
The Mercedes-AMG Project One will certainly one of the more fascinating cars to grace the road from the German auto giant. The new car will be borrowing a host of technology from the Silver Arrows Formula 1 W07 hybrid race car. The F1 derived 1.6 litre engine with electric motors and split turbo systems will power the Project One and will churn out an outrageous 1000 bhp of power. Compared to the F1 W07, Mercedes-AMG will bring the engine idle down to 4000 rpm for more civilised performance, while rev limit will be somewhere over 10,000 rpm on the production model.
Complete details on Project One will be available in Frankfurt later this year. The hypercar is expected to be completely booked by then by the uber exclusive clientele that the car will cater to, while deliveries are expected to commence in 2019. At present, the automaker says that there will be only one variant on offer, but expect a plethora of customisation options on offer.
Source: Motor1.com
