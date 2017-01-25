Mercedes A-Class And B-Class Night Edition Launched; Gets Apple CarPlay And Android Auto

Improving the aesthetic quotient on its compact luxury range, Mercedes-Benz India has launched the A-Class and B-Class 'Night Edition' in the country. Prices for the Mercedes A-Class starts from ₹ 27.31 lakh, while the B-Class starts from ₹ 29.34 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Pune). The Night Edition adds visual upgrades on both cars with no changes to the mechanicals or engine options, while you also get the much needed Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as smartphone integration becomes available.

On the Mercedes A-Class and B-Class, the Night Edition adds black Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs), high-sheen 17-inch 5-spoke alloy wheels with black finished hubcaps; high-gloss beltline trim strips and the high-gloss trim on the front and rear bumper. The cars also get a diamond radiator grille and chrome exhaust tips, while the 'Night Edition' badge distinguishes it from standard variants.

Inside, the Mercedes A-Class and B-Class Night Edition get new leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel with perforations on the grip area. The shift lever also gets wrapped in leather, and the package adds ARTICO manmade leather and fabric sport seats with contrast topstitching. The seats come with cushion length adjustment.

More importantly, the Night Edition adds a larger 8-inch media display screen (larger by 1-inch) on the Mercedes-Benz A-Class and B-Class. The system now gets updated with smartphone integration package and supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as well. Much like other cars, the system allows access to all major apps on your smartphone including navigation and music.

Roland Folger, MD and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented, "The trendy and fashionable A-Class and B-Class 'Night Edition' are a synthesis of youthful design that emulates modern luxury without compromising on performance. We believe our New Generation Cars play a key role in attracting dynamic, affluent and young Indians to the brand and this success story will be further amplified by the launch of the 'Night Edition' variants."