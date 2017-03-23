McLaren Teases It's Most Powerful And Aerodynamic Road-Going Car

For those who loved the McLaren F1 and the fans are many I assure you, there's good news coming from McLaren. Its spiritual successor is on its way and it's codenamed BP23. McLaren promises that it will be the most aerodynamic and the most powerful road-going McLaren ever built. So we'd say, "Dear P1, there's a new king coming to overthrow you."

The BP23 is McLaren Special Operation's (MSO) second bespoke project. The hybrid car is being developed as a vehicle delivering the ultimate on-road performance and usability in one.

McLaren describes it as the "incredible road car" and this description comes straight from the boss Mike Flewitt. The BP23 will feature a full-size driver's seat with an easy access. It will get two slightly smaller rear seats as well. The folks at McLaren describe it as a 'car designed for long journeys but with the high levels of performance and driver engagement expected of any McLaren'

The so-called 'Hyper-GT' will be produced in a limited series of only 106 examples, the same volume as the McLaren F1 and all the units will be sold to loyal customers of the brand and hence have been pre-sold. The customers wil work with MSO to 'select colors, trim materials, and other points of personalization.

McLaren has not given out any technical details about the Hyper-GT BP23 but there are reports doing the rounds that the car will use the company's new 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine that will be supported by an electric motor and a battery pack. McLaren says it's currently working on the design of the car and first customer deliveries are expected in the beginning of 2019.