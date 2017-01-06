5 Maruti Suzuki's Upcoming Cars in India

Maruti's upcoming cars always intrigue everyone - industry and buyers alike. Now as the competition continues to grow by leaps and bounds, India's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI), is prepared to not only bring in new products but also foray into new segments. In the mix comprises some of both - all-new products and upgrades to existing models. So if you are planning to buy a car sometime soon, here's a list of upcoming Maruti Suzuki cars you can look forward to.

1. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Compact SUV

The first on the list of upcoming Maruti cars is the Vitara Brezza sub-compact SUV's bigger sibling - the Vitara. Based on the iV-4 concept that was showcased at the 2013 Frankfurt Motor Show, the compact SUV sports a twin slat chrome grille, swept-back head-lamps with integrated daytime running lights, and fog lamps. And like the Vitara Brezza, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara will also feature a dual-tone exterior colour scheme with contrasting roof.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Rivals: Renault Duster, Nissan Terrano, and Hyundai Creta

Expected Launch: 2018

Expected Price: ₹ 9.5 lakh - ₹ 14 lakh

2. Maruti Suzuki Ignis

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis, likely to be a rival to Mahindra KUV100 , made its India debut at the Auto Expo 2016 in February. Scheduled to be launched here on 13 January, Maruti Suzuki is already accepting bookings for the Ignis that, interestingly, already commands a waiting period of 6 - 8 weeks. Read more about the Maruti Suzuki Ignis' specs, features, and other details here.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis This upcoming Maruti car is based on the i-M4 concept and measures 3,700mm in length, 1,660mm in width, and 1,595mm in height. It sports a wheelbase of 2,435mm and an impressive ground clearance of 180mm.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Rivals: Mahindra KUV100

Expected Launch: 13 January, 2017

Expected Price: ₹ 4 lakh - ₹ 5.5 lakh

3. Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

Another name among Maruti Suzuki's upcoming cars to make an appearance at the Auto Expo was the Baleno RS. Essentially a sportier version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno hatchback, the RS model will derive power from the 1.0-litre BoosterJet direct injection turbo petrol engine.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS The Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS' power output is rated at 112bhp along with 175Nm of peak torque. The RS variant, which will be offered only with the top-of-the-line Alpha variant, is also scheduled to be launched during the 2016 festive season. In terms of competition, the upcoming Maruti car will taken on names from the 100+ bhp hatchback club, such as the Fiat Abarth Punto, and Volkswagen Polo GT. Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS Rivals: Fiat Abarth Punto, Volkswagen Polo GT Expected Launch: First half of 2017 Expected Price: ₹ 8 lakh - ₹ 9 lakh 4. New Maruti Suzuki Swift The next generation model of the carmaker's popular model

Maruti Suzuki Swift AMT Rivals: Hyundai Grand i10, Honda Brio The next generation model of the carmaker's popular model recently debuted in Japan and is expected to be launched in India later this year.The new-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift will come sporting a myriad of changes both outside and inside. Built on the same design platform as the Baleno, it is likely to come powered by the current model's 1.2-litre K-Series petrol and 1.3-litre DDiS diesel engines in India. For transmission, Maruti Suzuki will reportedly add an AMT in the mix this time.Hyundai Grand i10, Honda Brio Expected Launch: Second half, 2017 Expected Price: ₹ 5.5 lakh - ₹ 7 lakh

5. New Maruti Suzuki Swift DZire

The new Maruti Suzuki Swift DZire, set to be launched in India by April or May, 2017, will be unveiled at the 2017 Geneva Auto Show in March. From what we have seen of the car in the spy shots, it will share most of its styling cues with the new-gen model of the Swift hatchback.

Much like the Swift, it is also expected to retain the current model's 1.2-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel engines. Its choice of transmission options will include a standard five-speed manual gearbox, an optional four-speed auto box, and a five-speed AMT unit.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire Rivals: Honda Amaze, Hyundai Xcent, Ford Aspire

Expected Launch: April/ May, 2017

Expected Price: ₹ 4.5 lakh - ₹ 6 lakh