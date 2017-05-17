Maruti Suzuki's Three New Upcoming Cars

Suzuki SX4 S-Cross Facelift

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Facelift

Suzuki SX4 S-Cross Facelift Side Profile

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz NEXA



Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift



New Maruti Suzuki Swift Profile

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

New Maruti Suzuki Swift Rear

India’s largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki has just unveiled the new Maruti Suzuki Dzire in India with a range of petrol and diesel engines that both get an automatic and manual gearbox option. The Dzire though is just the first new launch for the 2017 financial year with three more launches scheduled. Of the three new cars that will hit the Indian market, two will be this year and will be facelifts or updates of popular cars from the Maruti Suzuki stable and one will be an all new model that is all set to debut at the 2018 Indian Auto Expo! Read on to know moreThe Maruti Suzuki S-Cross was the first car that was sold officially through the Nexa chain of premium dealerships but with its hatchback like design and crossover style looks, it has not done as well as some of the other Nexa offerings. To give it a little more oomph, Maruti Suzuki will be updating and facelifting the S-Cross to give it a more aggressive and butch look. A new front end with a larger, almost SUV-like grille, crossover style bumper in the front and back and a nicer set of wheels will compliment the love-it-or-hate-it styling.The interior too will go through a bit of an upgrade with the updated touchscreen infotainment system that gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a few design touches to make the S-Cross a bit more premium. The engine options will remain the same, the 1.3-litre with 89 bhp of peak power and 200 Nm of peak torque or the 1.6-litre engine with 118 bhp of peak power and 320 Nm of peak torque. Maruti might also add an AMT option in the S-Cross considering the popularity of the AMT range in its current product offering.Maruti Suzuki recently moved the Ciaz to the Nexa chain of premium dealerships and added a new blue colour to the popular sedan. The Ciaz has been a consistent performer for Maruti Suzuki and has been a great alternative to the ever popular Honda City. That said, with the recently updated Honda City taking up its share of the segment with up to date features like LED headlamps and daytime running lights, the Ciaz will soon need some nip/tuck to make it more relevant again. Expect Maruti Suzuki to add features like the aforementioned daytime running lights and LED headlamps along with a new grille and updated front and rear bumpers. Also expect Maruti to add a set of new wheels (although the Ciaz does have the coolest wheels from the current Maruti Suzuki portfolio) and a new LED tail lamp to give the car an updated look. On the interior front, the touchscreen that already comes in the higher spec cars will get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and expect some small design changes like wood inserts like the one seen on the interior of the new Maruti Suzuki Dzire.Maruti Suzuki’s biggest launch of the 2017 financial year will come at the 2018 Indian Auto Expo in February – the all new Swift! This will be the third generation of the popular hatchback in India and with over 15 lakh cars already sold, the new Swift will certainly be yet another best-seller for the automaker. The new Swift gets typically ‘Swift’ looks with the blacked out A-pillar and the very iconic greenhouse but this time, Suzuki has given it a new C-pillar design which will make it easy for Maruti Suzuki to offer two tone paintjob options. The new Swift will also get a wider front grille – just like on the Dzire and a set of LED daytime running lights and LED headlamps along with a set of LED tail lamps.The new Swift will get an all new interior with sporty dials and a large centrally mounted touchscreen that will offer both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with other features like climate control. The new Swift will have petrol and diesel engines along with automatic and manual options. The new Swift will also be a much safer car with ABS and Airbags as standard fitment along with the B-platform that underpins it already meeting future crash norms. The new Swift will continue to sell through the standard dealership channels and not the Nexa dealerships.