Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Bags 2 Lakh Bookings In 11 Months

Having launched the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza in March last year, the country's largest carmaker has managed to garner over two lakh bookings for its sub-compact SUV in just 11 months. Entering into a relatively newer segment, was a bold move by the company and that decision has certainly paid well and how! The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza was also the NDTV Car and Bike Viewers' Choice Car of the Year 2017, which further showcases its popularity with the masses. In November, 2016 itself, the bookings for the Vitara Brezza had crossed 1.72 lakh units.

Maruti Suzuki was late to this party but has made quite an appearance on arrival. Developed completely in India, the automaker has been selling an average of around 9,000 units every month of the Vitara Brezza, while the delivery period has been around four to five months and even extending to seven for some variants. The monthly sales though are largely governed by the production capacity of the manufacturer limiting deliveries.

In fact, the demand for the Vitara Brezza as well as the Baleno has been overwhelming in the past year and prompted Maruti Suzuki to postpone the Ignis' launch to 2017, just to keep up with the existing orders. What's more interesting is the fact that the high demand comes despite the sub-compact SUV space seeing some established competition like the Ford EcoSport and more recently the Mahindra TUV300.

The sales figures for either model have been affected with the arrival of the Brezza in this segment. Compared to the former, the Ford EcoSport averaged around 3000 units every month in 2016, while the Mahindra TUV300 clocked nearly 2000 units month-on-month.

As far as mechanicals go, Maruti offers the Vitara Brezza with only a single 1.3-litre DDiS diesel engine tuned to produce 88.5 bhp and 190 Nm of torque, paired to a 5-speed gearbox. There's no automatic transmission on offer either, despite an increasing popularity of the same, but the company does plan to introduce one sometime in the future. Then, there is also a petrol option likely as well to join the engine line-up. The Brezza diesel returns a fuel efficiency of 24.3 kmpl.