Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire Allure Limited Edition Launched

Maruti Suzuki have launched a limited edition of the Swift Dzire. Christened ‘Allure’, the new limited edition will be one of the final offerings on the Swift Dzire from India’s largest car maker to wrap up the production of one of the hugest selling cars in the country. The current generation Dzire will soon be replaced by a new Swift Dzire based on the new Swift hatchback that will be launched later this year. The Swift Dzire Allure will be an addon package on top of the standard trim and will be offered on all variants and colors of the Dzire.

Maruti Suzuki Swift DZire 5.73 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire Allure seats

On the exterior front, the Swift Dzire Allure gets a new side skirt and a sticker package with the ‘Allure’ lettering. The car also gets an addition ‘Allure’ badge just below the variant badging and a set of chrome bumper protectors. The ‘Allure’ will also get a boot garnish and a chrome door frame garnish. On the interior front, the ‘Allure’ gets brown faux leather seats and an ‘Allure’ badged pillow set. The steering wheel too is wrapped in the same brown faux leather and the ‘Allure’ also gets a folding front arm rest. The ‘Allure’ will also get beige Dzire branded carpets and white LED ambient lighting under the dashboard.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire Allure dashboard

Mechanically, the Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire ‘Allure’ stays exactly the same. The sub 4-meter sedan gets a 1.2 litre K12 petrol engine or a 1.3 litre DDiS diesel engine that makes 84 bhp and 74 bhp respectively. The diesel Swift Dzire also gets an AMT gearbox option along with the standard 5 speed manual that one can opt for in both the petrol and the diesel engine. The ‘Allure’ will possibly be the final rendition or the last hurrah of the current generation Swift Dzire before Maruti brings in the updated new generation Dzire to India. Of course, as we have reported earlier, the Dzire will be brought to India before the new Swift hatchback so as to boost the sales of the sub 4-meter sedan even further.