Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Facelift To Launch During Diwali This Year

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross may have not won a lot of praise in terms of volumes, but customers do swear by the car, and, of course, its very powerful 1.6-litre diesel version. Completing a little over two years in the Indian market now, Maruti is planning to lease a new life into its 'premium crossover' and will be introducing the S-Cross facelift during the festive season this year. Apart from the S-Cross, Maruti recently stated it plans to introduce two other models this financial year.

The S-Cross Facelift at the 2016 Paris Motor Show

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross 9.02 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The Suzuki S-Cross facelift was introduced in the European markets last year with comprehensive upgrades and the India-spec model is all expected to carry forward the changes when it arrives here. Adding a bit more butch appeal to the crossover, the 2017 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross facelift will be sporting a much larger and bold looking front grille, crossover style bumper and possibly new diamond cut alloy wheels that are expected to be striking. Also expect to see the addition to projector lamps and LED DRLs as well as LED tail lights on the model. The overall silhouette will remain the same, but the S-Cross facelift will look a lot more brawny this time, competing more aggressively against the Hyundai Creta, Renault Duster and the likes.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross facelift could get a petrol option this time

Changes however won't be limited to the exterior. The cabin will see its own set of upgrades with upgrades to the dashboard design and feature list. The major change will be addition of a new touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with MirrorLink. The feature is now being seen on even the smaller Maruti products and it only makes sense to offer the same on the company's flagship offering.

Engine options will remain the same on the 2017 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross facelift. The 1.3-litre DDiS engine will continue to produce with 89 bhp of power and 200 Nm of peak torque, while the 1.6-litre diesel will churn out 118 bhp and peak torque of 320 Nm. Could there be a petrol version on offer this time round? We will have to wait until the festive season to find out.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross facelift will see several upgrades to the cabin

Maruti Suzuki kick started its Nexa premium chain of dealerships with the S-Cross and the model will continue to be a Nexa property with the facelifted avatar as well. Prices however, could see a marginal increment. Make sure to keep watching this space as we bring you all the developments on the upcoming model.