Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Facelift Spotted In India; Launch During Diwali

The upcoming 2017 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross facelift was recently spotted testing in India. The car is slated to be launched in the country around Diwali this year and it will come with a host of cosmetic updates and several new features. Though completely camouflaged, this is the first clear image of the S-Cross facelift being tested in India and this also indicates its imminent arrival. Upon its launch, the S-Cross will continue to be retailed via Maruti's premium dealership outlet - Nexa - and will compete with the Renault Duster and the Hyundai Creta.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross 9.02 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The test mule seen here appears to be one of the top-end variants as a close-up shot of the car reveals the updated headlights that come with projector lamps and daytime running lights. Though not visible in these images, the updated S-Cross will also share its styling cues with the global spec model, which was revealed at last year's Paris Motor Show and we have already told you a lot about it.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross facelift spied

Up front, the car will come with a large black grille with heavy chrome details, flanked by the new wraparound headlamps. The 2017 S-Cross also comes with a new front bumper that houses a wide central airdam and circular foglamps on either side. The plastic cladding on the bumper comes with a bullbar-like design that enhances the car's crossover nature. Look at it from the side and the 2017 S-Cross looks pretty much the same as the outgoing model except for the addition of new alloy wheels. The rear end also remains very much similar to the current model.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross facelift headlamps

The cabin will also see some considerable updates like design tweaks to the dashboard and a new touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with MirrorLink. The new S-Cross will also offer dual airbags, ABS with EBD and ISOFIX child seat mounts as standard among safety equipment as we have seen with other Maruti Suzuki cars.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross facelift rear

Mechanically, the upcoming Maruti Suzuki S-Cross facelift will remain unchanged and continue with the 1.3-litre DDiS and 1.6-litre DDiS engines. While the former makes 89 bhp and develops 200 Nm of peak torque and comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, the more powerful 1.6 diesel motor churns out 118 bhp and peak torque of 320 Nm and is paired to a 6-speed manual transmission. There is no word on a petrol variant being on offer but who knows, Maruti might surprise us this festive season.

Image Courtesy: GaadiWaadi