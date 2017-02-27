Maruti Suzuki Ritz Discontinued In India

Maruti Suzuki has discontinued the Ritz in India. The Ritz was among the company's popular selling hatchbacks but has seen little growth in terms of sales in light of competitors. Launched in 2009 in India, the Ritz has made an impression both in the domestic and international markets. In India the company has sold around 4 lakh units of the car and it's now that Maruti Suzuki announces the end of the road for the hatchback. Confirming the development, MSI spokesperson told PTI: "As part of refreshing our product portfolio, we continuously review our portfolio and introduce new models." The company also stated that the car will not be available for the fleet market either.

Maruti Suzuki Ritz 4.68 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The company's recent launches - Baleno, Vitara Brezza and Ignis have been a hit in the Indian market. Both the Brezza and Baleno still have a long waiting period to its name and the Ignis too is bringing in the moolah. The compact segment is where Maruti Suzuki has made strides in and with cars like the Ignis, Baleno, Celerio, Swift and Dzire, the company witnessed a growth of 25.5 per cent by selling 55, 817 units.

This is just a way of moving ahead with times. With the new-gen cars from Maruti Suzuki taking over, the discontinuation of the Ritz was inevitable. The company had tried to revive sales of the car by launching a limited edition version called Elate in 2014 but it didn't see sales zooming. If you own one though and are now worried about the spare parts for your car, rest assured Maruti Suzuki will make them available. The spokesperson said that "Maruti Suzuki is committed to ensure availability of spare parts and service for next 10 years,"

This is not the first car that Maruti Suzuki has discontinued. There was the Estilo too remember, but recently we told you about the company discontinued sales of the lower variants of the S-Cross with the 1.6-litre diesel unit, owing to low demand. It's great to see Maruti Suzuki taking stock of its product line-up and slimming it down or replacing the products with new-gen models. The company's next launch is the Baleno RS and the bookings for the car have already begun. We'll also see the new-gen Swift come to India this year. The company will also add the Vitara Brezza petrol in its kitty which means it's a big year full of launches for the company.