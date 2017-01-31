Maruti Suzuki has opened its 200th Nexa dealership in India, in Hyderabad. The Nexa dealership network was started in July 2015 with the launch of the S-Cross and currently sells the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross and the recently launched Maruti Suzuki Ignis. Till date, the Nexa dealership network has sold over 1, 85,000 cars since it was launched. Nexa showrooms are present in 121 Indian cities and towns.

(The Maruti Suzuki Ignis will be sold through the Nexa dealership.)

Maruti Suzuki plans to open 50 new Nexa dealerships before the end of March 2017. Also, the company is betting big on selling over 2,00,000 units through the Nexa channel before March, 2017. The company is positive that the Nexa dealership network has a huge role to play in achieving Maruti Suzuki's target of selling 2 million units a year by end of 2020.

(Maruti Suzuki inaugurates 200th Nexa dealership in India)

Inaugurating the 200th NEXA showroom, R S Kalsi, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, "Since its launch, NEXA has received an overwhelming response from customers and has done extremely well in its objective of changing the way cars are sold in India. Through NEXA, we offer a unique car buying experience, built on pampering, innovation and technology. With all these initiatives, we are able to attract new categories of customers who were earlier not considering us. We have taken the challenge to create newer segments to fulfil the wishes of our customers."

Maruti Suzuki has just under 2,000 standard and Nexa dealerships with a footprint in 1,471 cities and towns in India. The number of dealerships that Maruti has (Nexa included) is almost similar to the number of combined dealerships of Hyundai, Mahindra, Tata, Toyota, Ford and Honda.

The table below should give you an indication of four-wheeler manufacturers with the largest number of dealerships:

Sr No. Manufacturer Number of Dealerships As On 1 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd 1,969 (Including Nexa) January, 2017 2 Mahindra & Mahindra 836 May, 2016 3 Hyundai Motor India Ltd 475 January, 2017 4 Ford India 376 May, 2016 5 Tata Motors 311 May, 2016 6 Honda Cars India Ltd 265 May, 2016 7 Toyota Kirloskar Motor Ltd 213 May, 2016

So without a doubt, Maruti Suzuki has an unassailable lead over its major rivals and is leading by a huge margin. And with such an aggressive expansion plan, it is evident why Maruti Suzuki is the leading four wheeler manufacturer in India in terms of market share.